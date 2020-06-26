Mason County Township Officers Association meeting canceled
The Mason County Township Officers Association Meeting that was scheduled for July 19 at the Meade Township Hall has been canceled due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements. Meade Township will host the meeting on Oct. 15.
Support meeting for caregivers of people Alzheimer’s canceled
The July meeting of the Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group has been canceled due to the coronavirus. The group is hoping to be able to meet in August. For more information, call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.
Free COVID-19 testing at Baker College in Cadillac
District Health Department No. 10 is offering free drive-through community testing for COVID-19 on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 30 and July 1, at Baker College in Cadillac. In collaboration with the National Guard, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), local law enforcement and emergency management and Baker College, testing will be in the Baker College Parking Lot, 9600 E. 13th St., Cadillac, from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone age 18 or older is welcome to be tested for COVID-19 with picture ID.
Testing is on a first-come, first-served basis; no appointments will be accepted. Testing is open to all surrounding counties, and is not limited to symptomatic individuals.
Antibody testing will not be offered. Testing is to determine current COVID-19 status through nasopharyngeal swab. Test results will take seven to nine days. Those who are tested will receive instructions for logging in to BioReference Laboratories Patient Portal to obtain results. Individuals who test positive will be contacted by the health departmetnt.
For more information, email info@dhd10.org or call (231) 305-8659.