Michigan Dunes NSDAR to meet July 18
The Michigan Dunes Chapter NSDAR will hold its next meeting via ZOOM at noon on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
VanderWall announces July coffee hours
35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, will meet with constituents at the following times and locations on Monday, July 20:
• 9-10 a.m., Reed City Depot, Pere Marquette Trail, Reed City
• 11 a.m.-noon, Kenwood Heritage Park, North Boulevard, Cadillac
• 1-2 p.m., McBain Municipal Park, Located on Pine Street heading south out of McBain
And on Tuesday, July 21:
• 9-10 a.m., Grayling City Park, 213 N. James St., Grayling
• 11 a.m.-noon, Truman Gardner Park, Located next to the Markey Township Hall, 4974 E. Houghton Lake Drive, Houghton Lake
• 1-2 p.m., Irons Park, 335 Shrigley St., West Branch
VanderWall stressed that due to the continuing threat of the coronavirus, social distancing and masks are strongly encouraged at the coffee hours. For more information, contact 1-855-347-8035 or email sencvanderwall@senate.michigan.gov. Residents unable to attend the coffee hours may write VanderWall at Sen. Curt VanderWall, P.O. Box 30036, Lansing, MI 48909-7536.
WSCC library offers curbside pickup
West Shore Community College’s William M. Anderson Library is now offering curbside pickup for students and community members. The service will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“This service is especially important for students taking summer classes who need research materials, but anyone who lives within the college’s service district is also welcome use the library,” said Renee Snodgrass, director of library services.
The library’s offerings include non-fiction books on current events, popular fiction, graphic novels and documentaries on DVD.
Those interested in using the service will find available items in the library catalog at http://catalog.westshore.edu. They can then email library@westshore.edu, call (231) 843-5529 or text (231) 222-6520 to set up a pickup time.
The library staff will sanitize their hands frequently and wear masks while checking out materials and placing the materials in patrons’ vehicles.
Returned items will be quarantined for three days before being allowed to circulate again. Items can be returned at any time to the book drop on the exterior of the Schoenherr Campus Center.