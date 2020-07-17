Jimmy Dodson to perform today
Jimmy Dodson will perform an outdoor live solo acoustic concert from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday on the deck of Barnhardt’s Resort & Marina, 6006 Barnhard Road, in Hamlin Township.
Health department warns of adverse effects associated with menthanol-based hand sanitizers
District Health Department No. 10 is urging residents to double check the labels of their alcohol-based hand sanitizers or rubs for methanol and is warning of the serious adverse health effects associated with methanol-based hand sanitizers.
Methanol, when used as an active ingredient, is a toxic alcohol that can cause blindness and/or death when absorbed through the skin or swallowed.
Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration advised consumers to not use any type of hand sanitizer manufactured by “Eskibiochem SA de CV” in Mexico due to the potential presences of methanol. Since then, the FDA has identified several more hand sanitizing products that contain methanol and are working on voluntary product recalls, which can be found at www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-updates-hand-sanitizers-methanol.
Those who have been exposed to hand sanitizing product and are experiencing symptoms from repeated use of products on the FDA’s testing and manufacturer’s recall list should seek medical attention. People who have accidentally swallowed one of these products should contact poison control at 1-800-222-1222, according to Dr. Jennifer Morse, a medical director for District Health Department No. 10.
Hand hygiene, along with wearing a mask or face covering and maintaining social distance is critical in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the United States. Washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer are simple and effective ways to decrease the spread of pathogens and infections. Hand sanitizers containing ethanol or isopropanol as active ingredients are safe when used as intended — to clean hands.
PFLAG cancels July meeting
PFLAG Manistee will not meet for its scheduled meeting on Sunday, July 19. The next meeting will be held via Zoom on Sunday, Aug. 16.
Garden club’s July Garden of the Month is on Robert Street
The Mason County Garden Club’s July Garden of the Month is at the home of Gale Martin at 319 N. Robert St. in Ludington. Martin enlisted the assistance of Kent Halliday to install the hardscape and plantings three years ago. The front and back yards include hardy geraniums, dianthus, astilbe, goatsbeard and bottle rocket ligularia. Viewers may drive down the alley to view her back yard flower and vegetable gardens.