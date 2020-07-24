Board of Mason County Road Commissioners to meet Monday
The Mason County Road Commission will be meeting at the Amber Town Hall at 10 a.m. Monday for its regular Board of County Road Commissioners Meeting. For more information, call (231) 757-2882.
Emerson Lake Inn to host concert Sunday
Jimmy Dodson and Bill Harvey, Pickin’ and Grinnin’, will be playing a solo acoustic set as a part of the Emerson Lake Inn’s tiki deck party from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 26.
Emerson Lake Inn is located is located at 7786 E. U.S. 10 between Walhalla and Branch.
Library to present Rockin’ Fairy Tales Aug. 3
Families of all ages are invited to celebrate summer reading with a Rockin’ Fairy Tales YouTube show presented by Mason County District Library at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3. The link to the show will be posted on the library’s website at www.mcdlibrary.org, and the library’s Facebook page.