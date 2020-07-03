Muskegon Bike Time cancels 2020 event
The board of directors of Muskegon Bike Time announced that this year’s event is canceled due to COVID-19. Bike Time had continued planning the event in hopes that Michigan would move to Stage 5 of the governor’s reopening plan. Although the board was working to implement safety precautions, recent COVID-19 developments in Michigan and throughout the country have forced the board to err on the side of safety.
No July 4 firework discharge, viewing after 10 p.m. at state park
Please note that with the closing of Ludington State Park day-use areas at 10 p.m. on July 4, there will not be an area that would provide a safe location for discharging the fireworks and enabling visitors to view the fireworks in a safe environment following current large gathering restrictions.
Additionally, the Silver Lake Fourth of July fireworks are canceled.
Outdoor worship Sunday at Ludington State Park
On Sunday, July 5 through Labor Day Weekend, Sunday outdoor worship services will be held at 10 a.m. at the Ludington State Park Amphitheater, 8800 W. M-116. A park permit is required, and parking can be found by taking the road on the right, just before the channel bridge, or in the park itself. The required COVID-19 group plan for the worship services was recently approved by the Michigan DNR. Social distancing will be encouraged, and face masks and hand sanitizer will be available. Persons who are sick or have been exposed to someone with the virus in the last two weeks are asked to stay home. Services will be led by Chaplain Jerry and Carol Thorne and sponsored by the Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries and ArkLight Ministries.
The interdenominational services will include music and prayer as well as motivational messages. This Sunday’s special music will be Tim Renwick of Prayer & Praise Assembly.
Donations will be accepted to support Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries programs. For more information, contact Thorne at (231) 425-3693 or via email at jerrythorne@charter.net.
Children’s farm announces July coloring contest
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm announced its July coloring contest with a fair or camping theme. The contest is open to people with special needs of all ages and seniors. Ribbons will be awarded for the top three art pieces for each group. Participants should mail their entries to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411, and include their name, age and full address. People with special needs should write “s.p.” on the envelope or picture. The deadline for the contest is July 30. Participants can enter as many pictures as they like. For more information, call (231) 462-3732, email circlerockingsfarm@att.net or visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org.
Also, the animal therapy and gardening programs are now back in progress. Call the farm for details. Music and singing therapy is expected to resume in August. The Blessing of the animals is set for the third Sunday in September.
All Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm programs will follow current regulations for everyone’s health and safety.