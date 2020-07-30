Dodson to perform
Jimmy Dodson will perform live on the deck at Barnhart’s Resort & Marina from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.
Dodson and Bill Harvey will also return to Emerson Lake Inn from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2.
Riverton Summer Cleanup
There will be a Riverton Township clean-up at the Riverton Town Hall from from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Residents are limited to one truckload per household. No loose waste or hazardous materials will be accepted.
Redux to perform
Redux will perform at the following times, days and locations:
• from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2 at Legacy Park;
• from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at Emerson Lake Inn;
• and from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 at Golden Sands in Silver Lake.
No August pilots association meeting
The Mason County Pilots Association has canceled its August meeting will not have a meeting in August. The association plans to meet again on Sept. 5. A meeting notice and agenda will be sent out prior to that meeting.
Opioid overdoses rise during pandemic
Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and emergency departments in Michigan have both seen substantial increases in opioid overdoses since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) urges anyone with opioid use disorder to carry naloxone and practice other safety measures to prevent overdose deaths.
According to statistics gathered by MDHHS, EMS responses for opioid overdose increased by 33 percent from April to May of this year. Additionally, EMS responses for opioid overdoses from April through June 2020 were 26 percent higher than the same period in 2019. EMS responses for opioid overdoses increased for all regions and nearly all demographic groups, with the exception of residents aged 65 years and older.
MDHHS continues to use every available tool to combat the opioid epidemic during this challenging time, including ensuring continued access to Syringe Service Programs (SSPs) and increasing access to naloxone, the medication used to treat overdoses, for individuals and organizations. Treatment for opioid use disorder, which may include medications used to combat the effect of opioids on a person’s brain, remains available.
Treatment centers are still open during COVID-19 and listed online so you can find a center near you.
If you or someone you know is in recovery, MDHHS recommends reaching out with a phone call, text or email to let them know you are there. Model good coping behaviors yourself.
Share the COVID-19 hotline number (888) 535-6136 and tell them to press 8 for free emotional support counseling.
Direct them to www.michigan.gov/staywell for a list of other help lines. The National Disaster Distress Helpline is (800) 985-5990 and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is (800) 273-8255.
Anyone struggling or seeking resources for substance use treatment services can call 211, a free service that connects Michigan residents with health resources in their communities.
For more information about overdoses and resources for prevention and treatment, visit www.michigan.gov/opioids.