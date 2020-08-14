Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Sept. 12
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Mason County residents to participate in the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 12. Participants will take part in the walk individually, with families or with small teams on tracks and trails across Mason County, in the wake of COVID-19.
The Ludington Walk to End Alzheimer’s continues, but instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the region.
“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Wendy Vizek, vice president of constituent events at the Alzheimer’s Association. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
Time-honored components of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are being replicated. An opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of promise flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join will be delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers. Additionally, a small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format on Walk day to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.
To enhance the participant experience leading up to the event, new features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect. Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage’’ to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual path, manage their Facebook fundraisers and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease.
“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Jennifer Lepard, president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter. “We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together. Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19, and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimers, visit www.alz.org/walk.
25th Blessing of the Animals set for Sept. 20
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm will host its 25th anniversary of the Blessing of the Animals, featuring a pet show, pet olympics and a silent auction at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. The event will be held outside, and all current COVID-19 restrictions will be followed.
Sanitized pews under the tents will be spaced out for families. Sanitized chairs will be in a rack, or attendees can or bring their own.
There will be drive-in-style parking, and people can choose to stay in their cars during the event. The silent auction building will have one way in and out and will follow all restrictions.
There will be a new face mask contest for humans in attendance, and signup is the day of the show. A small entry fee is required. Trophies and ribbons will be awarded to the winners, and all proceeds support the children’s farm.
The outdoor blessing service is free and people and pets of all sizes are welcome. All pets must be on a short leash or in a carrier. Owners are responsible for their pets.
The pet show and contests will follow the free Blessing of the Animals. There is a $5 fee per class to participate. Trophies for first place and ribbons for second and third place will be given.
Contests include:
• Owner/pet lookalike for dogs, cats and others
• Pet costume for large- and small-breed dogs, cats, horse/pony, livestock, rabbits, rodents, fowl, reptiles/amphibian and others
• People costume, horseshoe pitch, pie-eating, seed-spitting, bale toss, rubber chicken toss, egg toss, spouse calling, chicken calling
• Dog food eating contest for large- and small-breed dogs
• Pet talent for dogs and others
• Special needs class of clothespin in the bottle, free for all ages of special needs participants.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is at 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil.
For more information, visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org or call (231) 462-3732.
Children’s farm hosts August coloring contest
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is hosting a coloring contest for people with special needs of all ages, as well as for seniors. The theme of this month’s contest is Back to School or Blessing of the Animals, and the deadline for submissions is Aug. 30.
Ribbons will be awarded for the top 3 art pieces. To participate, mail in your drawing to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411. Include your full name, age, address and “s.p.” for special needs participants.
The contest is free to enter.