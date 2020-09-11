American Legion Auxiliary to meet Monday
The Edwin H. Ewing Post No. 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 at the legion.
Jimmy Dodson to perform today
Jimmy Dodson will perform a solo acoustic set from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
Peterson Farms to hold food pantry drive
Peterson Farms will hold its second Food Pantry Drive from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 18, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 19.
This year the event will be held at the Peterson Farms Trucking parking lot, just north of the H.R. office on Oceana Drive. The event will drive-thru drop-off to ensure safe social distancing for all involved.
All the non-perishable food collected from the two-day event will be donated to Oceana County food pantries. In exchange for donating goods, Peterson Farms will give donors a free custom-packed box with 2 pounds of sliced apples and 2 pounds of tart cherries, grown locally in Oceana County.