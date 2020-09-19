LACA to host fall pottery workshops starting Sep. 21
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host an array of pottery workshops this fall under the instruction of local artist Mary Case. Workshops begin Monday, Sept. 21 and continue through the beginning of December. Both adult and youth sessions will be offered, as well as a family workshop designed for an adult and child.
Learners can choose from a variety of hand building projects. Students in the adult workshop will have the option to learn to use the potter’s wheel. Two sessions are required to complete either type of project. Family workshops will be offered from 9 to 10 a.m. Youth workshops will be offered from 4 to 5 p.m. Adults will have the option of 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m.
Sessions are available on Mondays and Tuesdays. Advanced registration is required for each session.
The registration fee for adult and youth workshops is $20 per session, and family workshops are $30 per session. LACA members are eligible for a $5 discount per session. All materials are included for youth and family workshops and clay will be available for purchase for students in the adult workshop.
All sessions are limited to eight students to ensure proper social distancing, and face masks must be worn at all times.
To register for an upcoming workshop, visit www.ludingtonartscenter.square.site/pottery or call (231) 845-2787.
Tickets on sale now for Manhattan Short 2020 screenings at LACA
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts has been selected as a viewing site for Manhattan Short 2020. The 23rd annual short film festival, a worldwide event taking place across six continents, will take place between Sept. 24 and Oct. 31.
The festival’s nine films screen simultaneously across the world during a one-month period, with the Best Film and Best Actor determined by ballots cast by the audience in each participating venue.
This year’s films include “Safe Space,” a film from Australia, directed by Jake Robb; “The Stick,” a film from Finland, directed by Teppo Airksinen; “Exam,” a film from Iran, directed by Sonia K. Hadad; “Hey, Gray,” a film from Russia, directed by Nikita Khozainov; “White Eye,” a film from Israel, directed by Tomer Shushan; “Sticker,” a film from North Macedonia, directed by Georgi M. Unkivski; “Two Little Boys,” a film from the U.S., directed by Farbod Khoshtinat; “Maestro,” a film from France, directed by Florian Babikian and Victor Clare; and “The Present,” a film from the State of Palestine, directed by Farah Nabulsi.
Screenings at LACA will be limited to 10 people per showing, tickets are $10 each and must be purchased in advance at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/manhattan-short-film-festival or by calling 231-845-2787.
For a list of dates and showtimes, visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org/manhattan-short.
Mason County Promise Zone board applications due Nov. 1
There are vacancies on the Mason County Promise Zone Board for non-legislatively appointed four-year terms.
Any adult resident of Mason County, 18 or older, can apply. Please submit applications no later than Nov. 1, 2020.
The board is composed of 11 voting members. Nine of the 11 positions can be filled when vacant by the Mason County Promise Board. The remaining two positions, when vacant, are filled by appointment. One by the State House majority leader, and the other by the State Senate majority leader.
There are also several ex-officio positions that are non-voting members who serve to provide insight to the board. These positions include a current Promise Scholar. All meetings are open to the public. The Board currently meets on the second Monday of each month from 3 to 5 p.m., with committee meetings that vary.
Roles and responsibilities include regularly attending board meetings and important related meetings; staying informed about board matters; reviewing and commenting on minutes and reports; participating in the board’s strategic planning efforts; advocating for student success and college and career readiness for Mason County students; participating in fundraising; and more.
For more information, contact info@masoncountypromise.org or (231) 239-8224.
Letters of interest should be submitted by Nov. 1, 2020. In the letter, applicants should indicate how their public service as a Mason County Promise Zone Authority Board member would provide valuable insight and an ability to commit to the board membership roles and responsibilities.
Applicants should include their full name, physical address and mailing address if different, email address, phone number, and any additional information you would like to share. Candidates may be asked to complete a conflict of interest statement in the future.
Send a letter of interest to info@masoncountypromise.org or, by mail, to Mason County Promise Zone Authority Board, Attn: Monica Schuyler, Chairperson, 5300 W. U.S. 10, Ludington, MI 49431.