Pentwater DDA, arts council, partner for Art on The Table
What started out as a DDA project to help local businesses by promoting picnicking in Pentwater during the start of the Pandemic has now evolved into the first Pentwater Public Art Project event, Art on The Table.
In May the Pentwater DDA purchased 15 picnic tables in Water Tower and Marina parks. Now, they’re being transformed into works of art. Fifteen artists are involved in Art on The Table, which showcases local artists and their unique styles. All 15 tables will be auctioned off to the public. The silent auction will take place on the Pentwater Arts Council Facebook page. Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, people can go to Pentwater Arts Council Facebook page and begin the bidding process for a favorite table. The silent auction will run until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
Winners will be announced at a small event at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Marina Park. This event is open to the public and will also host many of the artists themselves.
All proceeds from Art on The Table picnic table silent auction will go to the Pentwater Public Art Project, a fund held by the Village of Pentwater DDA for a future public art project.
To be a sponsor of the Pentwater Public Arts Project fund, or for more information about Art on The Table, please contact Mary Schumaker, dda@pentwatervillage.org. Information about Pentwater Arts Council, www.pentwaterartscouncil.org or on the Art on The Table silent auction event Facebook page.
Census hub today
There will be a census hub from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at Orchard Market, 8418 N. U.S. 31 in Free Soil.
Mason County Promise Zone board applications due Nov. 1
There are vacancies on the Mason County Promise Zone Board for non-legislatively appointed four-year terms. Any adult resident of Mason County, 18 or older, can apply. Submit applications no later than Nov. 1, 2020. In the letter, applicants should indicate how their public service as a Mason County Promise Zone Authority Board member would provide valuable insight and an ability to commit to the board membership roles and responsibilities.
Applicants should include their full name, physical address and mailing address if different, email address and phone number. Candidates may be asked to complete a conflict of interest statement in the future.
Send a letter of interest to info@masoncountypromise.org or mail to Mason County Promise Zone Authority Board, Attn: Monica Schuyler, Chairperson, 5300 W. U.S. 10, Ludington, MI 49431.
For more information, contact info@masoncountypromise.org or (231) 239-8224.