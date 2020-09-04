VanderWall announces September coffee hours
35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, has announced coffee hours for the month of September. Coffee hours are open to residents of the 35th Senate District to express their opinions or concerns about state government or to request assistance with a state issue.
VanderWall will meet with constituents on the following dates and times:
• Friday, Sept. 11 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Douglas Park, 110 S. Lakeshore Drive, Manistee;
• Saturday, Sept. 12 from noon to 1 p.m. at Sutton’s Landing, Iris Road, Pere Marquette Township;
• Friday, Sept. 18 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Beulah Village Park, 7122 Prospect Ave. and from 2 to 3 p.m. at Herman Park, 1060 S. Herman Road, Suttons Bay.
Social distancing and masks are strongly encouraged at the coffee hours.
For more information, please contact VanderWall’s office toll-free at 1-855-347-8035 or by email at sencvanderwall@senate.michigan.gov. Residents unable to attend the coffee hours can write to Sen. Curt VanderWall, P.O. Box 30036, Lansing, MI 48909-7536.
Annual Shred Day is Sept. 19
Lighthouse Realty will host its second annual Shred Day from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 19 at Lighthouse Realty, 503 S. Rath Ave, Ludington.
Bumstead to hold office hours
34th Dist. State Sen. Jon Bumstead announced office hours for the month of September.
Participants are encouraged to wear masks and maintain proper social distancing.
Office hour times and locations are as follows:
• Friday, Sept. 11, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Fremont City Hall, 101 E. Main St., Fremont; from 11 a.m. to noon at Newaygo City Hall, 28 State Road, Newaygo; and from 1 to 2 p.m. at Grant City Hall, 280 S. Maple St., Grant;
• Friday, Sept. 25, 9 to 10 a.m., Sullivan Township Hall, 8138 Heights Ravenna Road, Ravenna, and 11 a.m. to noon, Ravenna Village Hall, 12090 Crockery Creek Drive, Ravenna
The locations will have masks and hand sanitizer available. If you are unable to make it to the following dates and times, please feel free to contact Bumstead’s office to set up an appointment. For more information or to contact Bumstead, please visit www.senatorjonbumstead.com or call (517) 373-1635.