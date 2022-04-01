Ludington Senior Center to host Mason County history talk April 13
The Ludington Senior Center and the Mason County Historical Society will host a “Let’s Talk Mason County History” breakfast on Wednesday, April 13 at the center, 308 S. Rowe St. Breakfast at the senior center will start at 8:30 a.m., and the talk will center on the Gibbs’ restaurant. The presentation is open to the community.
Please call the Ludington Senior Center at (231) 845-6841 for reservations. The senior center’s newsletter calendar posted the wrong date of April 6.
Scottville Senior Center to host quilting event Sunday
There will be a special Quilt Group from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St. A quilt-shop owner will teach participants to make a bag. Attendees should bring their own fabric and machine. There is a $30 fee. Call the center at 757-4705 to make a reservation.
AAUW to meet April 11, hear presentation on sailing school
The Ludington Area Branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 11 in the Wilson Room of the Ludington Library. The public is invited and should enter through the west door.
The program will be a presentation about the Ludington Youth Sailing School by Gary Ferguson and Andy Klevorn on the program’s success going into its ninth year this summer.
Preschool story times for Ludington, Scottville libraries
Toddlers, preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to enjoy rhymes, songs, stories and crafts with Miss Sue and Miss Emily at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Ludington Library and at 10 a.m. Friday at the Scottville Library.
Mason County District Library preschool programs are specifically designed to stimulate brain development. Rhymes, songs, playing musical instruments, fingerplays, counting, observing nature, exercise, stories and crafts are activities that will open up new neural pathways in your brain as connections are made and strengthened.
All Mason County District Library programs are free.
Library to distribute activity packets Friday
The Mason County District Library will distribute Fun Family Friday Activity packets every Friday through May 20 at its locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be in the main lobby at the Ludington location and on the clothesline outside the Scottville location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday. Please take only one packet per family.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible.
This week, the Ludington Area Center for the Arts is providing the family activity. In addition, the first Friday means an adult craft is provided as well. The grownups are making sock bunnies.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books about practically any topic of interest for children and families. Find out how to create your own items using things you have at home. Ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos about your interests. Try www.mel.org/kids for lots of great information and activities. Find out about the seasons, and spring holidays like Easter and Passover.