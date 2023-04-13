Leeward Initiative hosting medication take-back event April 22
Mason County’s Substance Use Prevention Coalition: The Leeward Initiative, is partnering with Michigan State Police, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Ludington Police Department, West Michigan Community Mental Health, West Michigan Fairgrounds and Corewell Health Ludington Hospital to host a drive-through medication and sharps disposal take-back event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22.
Community opioid and medication take-back events provide a safe process for disposing of unused medications while protecting our communities, children and environment. Unused and expired medications and sharps can be taken to the take-back event at the Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington.
More details about the event can be found on Facebook by searching for “Medication Disposal ‘Take Back’ Event” or through the Leeward Initiative’s page and events.
If dropping off sharps, secure them in a plastic container (examples: kitty litter container, sharps disposal box, laundry soap container, gallon jug, etc.)
For more information, contact Grace Richardson at grichardson@dhd10.org or (231) 316-8583. For more information or to find other take back event locations throughout Michigan, please visit http://michigan-open.org/.
Ludington Area Catholic golf outing May 6 at Lincoln Hills
Ludington Area Catholic School’s golf outing, “Tee it up for LAC,” will be held Saturday, May 6 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club, 1527 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington.
The event includes a four-person scramble, which kicks off with a 9:30 a.m. shotgun starts.
The cost is $400 per team, and includes 18 holes of golf with a golf cart, prizes, lunch and more.
Sponsorship opportunities are available, ranging from $150 to $550.
To register for the golf outing, or to become a sponsor, visit https://www.ourschool.support/lacgolfscramble2023.
Audubon society to hold photo workshop April 20
The Sable Dunes Audubon Society will be holding an introductory photography workshop at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave. Join photo journalist Steve Begnoche for a one-hour introduction to using the modern camera. Then at 5 p.m. the group will move outdoors to put some of those skills to the test. Anyone is welcome to attend.