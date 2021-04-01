Library to distribute Easter-themed activity packets today
The Mason County District Library will distribute Easter-themed Fun Family Friday Activity packets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at library locations in Ludington and Scottville.
The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at Ludington and on the clothesline outside Scottville.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. There are a variety of spring crafts and activities included in this week’s packets. Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books and videos about Easter and spring. There are dozens of choices.
Currently the Mason County District Library is open for curbside delivery of library materials such as books and DVDs and services such as printing, faxing and copying from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at both locations. Remember to browse the large e-book collection, and children’s e-books on Tumblebooks, through the library’s website. Virtual preschool programs are posted Monday through Thursday at 10 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page.
LACA to start free monthly art kit distribution Friday
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will begin distribution of its new “crEATivity Art Kits” on Friday.
Through a partnership with the Lakeshore Food Club and the Mason County District Library, LACA will distribute 200 art kits each month to community members who would benefit from expressing themselves through art. Art kits will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis on the first Friday of each month. LACA will also be distributing a limited number of art kits each month.
Each art kit includes simple step-by-step instructions, all of the materials needed to complete the project, information about the artist or art movement that inspired the project and a healthy snack.
The first kit will feature a watercolor glue flowers project inspired by the Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami. In addition to step-by-step instructions the kit also includes a watercolor paint set and brush, a 4-ounce bottle of white glue, four pieces of watercolor paper, an individual serving of applesauce and a spoon.
The kits will be available at LACA, 107 S. Harrison St.; the Lakeshore Food Club, 920 E. Tinkham Ave.; and Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville.
LACA is a volunteer organization whose mission is to engage, inspire and strengthen the community through arts advocacy. The arts center’s goal is to foster a community where arts and culture bring us together, feed the creative spirit, and fuel community growth.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the community in many ways, including added mental health issues, Skinner stated. The arts play a valuable role in mental health and can help to boost confidence while also making people feel more engaged and resilient. In addition to these benefits, art engagement also alleviates anxiety, depression and stress.
The beneficial effects of creating aren’t dependent on a person’s skill or talents.
LACA plans to continue creating and distributing the kits for at least the next 12 months and is currently looking to secure funding for the project.
To date, LACA has received donations from the Women Who Care of Mason County and an in-kind donation of applesauce cups from Indian Summer.
Community members who would like to help fund this project are asked to contact Skinner at (231) 845-2787 or director@ludingtonartscenter.org.
Marketplace insurance enrollment extend to Aug. 15
The COVID-19 Special Enrollment Period for Affordable Care Act Marketplace insurance at www.healthcare.gov has been extended to Aug. 15, 2021. Family Health Care of Baldwin is encouraging people to take advantage of the extension.
The extended period was established to help uninsured people have the ability to enroll in healthcare coverage.
Beginning April 1, 2021, new subsidies will be provided to reduce the cost of premiums for everyone, including current or newly enrolled beneficiaries. These reductions are not automatic for those currently enrolled. To take advantage of these significant savings, you must log in to www.healthcare.gov account and update your 2021 application. You can do this by selecting “Report a life change.” You’ll then select the “change to my household’s income” option even if there has been no income change. If you do not update your application now, you will receive the tax credits at the end of the year when you file your income tax return.
Family Health Care has trained staff who are up to date on these new laws and are available to answer your questions or assist you with enrollment or changes to people’s’ account statuses.
During this special enrollment period, people may also choose a different health care plan. Before deciding to do so, you should consider how much you have already paid toward your deductible and out-of-pocket maximum. Changing plans may reset these numbers to zero paid.
Also, beginning April 1, 2021, tax credits will now be available to anyone earning over 400 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.
It’s important to remember you are not allowed to enroll in Marketplace coverage through People who qualify for Medicaid or Medicare and those whose employers offer affordable insurance are not eligible to enroll in the Marketplace coverage.
New subsidies will become available in early July for those who have received unemployment benefits anytime during 2021.
Family Health Care will provide updates as the implementation of this new policy nears. To take advantage of Family Health Care’s help, find an office by visiting www.familyhealthcare.org.
Racial Equity Book Club to meet via Zoom April 28
The public is invited to join a virtual book club exploring racial equity. The club will be discussing ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. or at 6 p.m. People can join either the morning or evening group, both held via Zoom. Meetings last one hour each.
The book club alternates between non-fiction and fiction with racial equity as the focus. Members can suggest book titles, and then vote on the next selections.
Mason County District Library’s Racial Equity Book Club is led by staff member Thomas Trahey. Email ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org to join.
The Racial Equity Book Club is one of several activities planned for 2021 by Engaging for Equity, a collaborative of the Manistee Area Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative (MARJDI), West Shore Community College and the Mason County District Library. Events will take place in Manistee and Mason counties throughout the year.