AFFEW Earth Day
celebration Saturday
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will host its annual Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Ludington United Methodist Church in, 5180 E. Bryant Road.
There will be a nature hike around the church property starting at 10 a.m.
The keynote presentation will be “A Conversation about Environmental Protection in Michigan” by Dave Dempsey and Lois DeBacker.
Dempsey is co-author of six conservation books, while DeBacker focuses on helping communities build resilience in the face of climate change while attending to racial justice.
The event will feature a live presentation on Michigan snakes by Jim McGrath of Nature Discovery, presentations about the effects of invasive species, and a look at the birds one can see while walking or biking around Ludington.
Dave Dister will give lead a guided hike looking at birds and nature.
For more information, visit www.affew.org.
MDOT work, lane
closures, start Monday on U.S. 31
Resurfacing and culvert replacement work on 2 miles of U.S. 31 between Meisenheimer and Chauvez roads starts Monday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Lane closures are scheduled to be in effect on northbound U.S. 31 starting Monday and continuing through May 4. Southbound U.S. 31 is scheduled to be closed and detoured May 8 to 12.
The work is part of a $2.5 million investment by the Michigan Department of Transportation to improve the driving surface of the road and extend the service life of the roadway.
Full closures will be needed for culvert replacement. Northbound traffic will be detoured using Pere Marquette Highway between Oceana Drive and Pere Marquette Highway.
Garden Club series continues Wednesday
On Wednesday, April 26, at 1 p.m., Judy Olson and Dawn Rollenhagen from the Mason County Garden Club will be discussing fairy gardens, deer resistant plants and sun or shade plants at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
This free class is the final one in the series and the community is invited to the workshop. Call (231) 845-6841 for more information and to register for this event.