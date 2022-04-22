Applications open to run concessions for Gus Macker in June
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting concessionaire applications from nonprofit organizations for the 2022 Gus Macker Charity Basketball Tournament.
The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.
Concessionaire guidelines and applications can either be downloaded via the Chamber of Commerce website or picked up at the Chamber office, located at 119 S. Rath Ave.
The annual charity tournament is scheduled for June 18-19. The event will be held at Stearns Park with approximately 50 basketball courts set up to accommodate approximately 2,800 players, their families and friends.
For additional information on how to become a concessionaire, contact the Chamber at (231) 845-0324.
Ludington Senior Center starting walking club in May
The Ludington Senior Center will be sponsoring a walking club beginning in May. Join other walkers, mornings at 9 a.m. Participants will begin at various places in Ludington and the surrounding area three days a week: Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Walkers will get exercise and see and learn about various sites while stepping out. Whether you are a slow walker or a fast one, the pace will be set accordingly. To get more information or to join the club, call the senior center at (231) 845-6841.
MARSP to meet April 27 at House of Flavors
The Mason-Lake Chapter of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel (MARSP) will meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27 at House of Flavors, 402 W. Ludington Ave. Call Louis at (231) 843-2718 with any questions about attending.
Library to distribute activity packets today
The Mason County District Library will distribute Fun Family Friday Activity packets every Friday through May 20 at its locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be in the main lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday. Please take only one packet each, as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy. This week’s activity is Pinwheels for Prevention, provided by the Lakeshore Children’s Advocacy Center. LCAC provides a child-centered environment for victims of child sexual or physical abuse in Manistee and Mason counties, and their families. Learn more by visiting www.manisteecac.com.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Learn more at www.childabuseprevention.org.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books about practically any topic of interest for children and families. Ask a librarian for book and video suggestions. Try www.mel.org/kids for more information and activities. Find out about healthy children and positive childhood experiences. Learn about the high cost of adverse childhood experiences at www.acestoohigh.com/aces-101.
Amber Township clean-up day is May 7
Clean-up day for Amber Township will take place form 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7.
No chemicals, oils, paints, solvents, etc. will be accepted. Have items bagged, bundled or boxed. For more information, contact Township Supervisor Jim Gallie at (231) 757-0377.
American Legion hosting pizza night tonight
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Post, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
Pizza is available for dine-in or pick up. For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. There will be several toppings to choose from. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.