Library to distribute turtle-themed activity packets today
In honor of Earth Day, the Mason County District Library will distribute turtle-themed Fun Family Friday Activity from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at its locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at Ludington and on the clothesline outside Scottville 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday.
The packets include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. This week’s bags will have a turtle theme.
There are plenty of ideas for ways you can show your love for our planet. Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books and videos about turtles, climate change, water resources, the Great Lakes and more. Remember to check out the Michigan e-library at www.mel.org for information and activities.
Please take only one packet per family. The bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
Currently the Mason County District Library is open for curbside delivery of library materials such as books and DVDs, and services such as printing, faxing and copying 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at both locations Ludington and Scottville locations. Browse the ebook collection and children’s ebooks on Tumblebooks on the library’s website. Virtual preschool programs are posted Monday through Thursday at 10 a.m. on the Mason County District Library’s Facebook page.
American Legion to hold final takeout pizza night today
American Legion Post 76 will host its final takeout pizza night of the season from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the legion post, 318 N. James St. in Ludington.
Seating at the post will be limited to 50-percent capacity and takeout is advised.
Orders will start being taken at 4:30 p.m. Call (231) 884-1393 or (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. Several toppings are available, as are take-and-bake pizzas.
Customers should have their orders ready when they call, and be ready to provide their names as well as the type and color of their vehicles.
The total amount will be given when customers arrive to pick up their orders. Only cash and check will be accepted as payment.
Servers will call when pizzas go in the oven to minimize wait times. Pick up is in the back parking lot.
Do not get out of the car, servers will bring orders out. There will be a sign where you are to pull up. You do not need to be a member to place a takeout order.
LASD buses conducting evacuation drills
Buses for Ludington Area Schools will be conducting evacuation drills in April during the take-home route.
These drills could cause a delay of approximately 10 to 15 minutes for a student to return home. See www.lasd.net/downloads/_news_/202104191136.pdf for the drill schedule.
For more information, call 231-845-3890.
Free face masks, face shields available at health department
With the increase in COVID-19 cases across the state of Michigan, District Health Department No. 10 is offering non-medical grade face masks and face shields on a first-come, first-served basis to community agencies and the public. These supplies are available in all 10 of the health department’s county offices, including the Ludington office at 916 Diana St.
During the last several months, the health department has received an abundant supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service (MDHHS). In the past, the PPE supplied has been distributed to community agencies and the public within the health department’s 10-county jurisdiction counties to help protect individuals against COVID-19.
Anyone who is interested in receiving a free face mask or face shield should come during business hours and ask the clerk for more information.
The health department asks residents to remember that they can slow the spread of COVID-19 by masking up, maintaining social distance, following quarantine and isolation guidelines, and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
The health department continues to provide Michiganders with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. To schedule a vaccine appointment, go to www.dhd.org/schedule; residents who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 888-217-3904.
For more information, email covid@dhd10.org, or visit www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine.