Beltone Hearing Center screenings at senior center
Beltone Hearing Center is offering free hearing screenings as well as cleaning and checking of all makes and models of hearing aids. Beltone Hearing Center will be available to provide these free services from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 at the Ludington Area Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Call (231) 845-6841 or stop by the senior center to sign up.
State park to celebrate National Archery Day May 13
Saturday, May 13 is National Archery Day. The Ludington State Park will celebrate with Archery in the Park at Ludington State Park. Activities take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park’s archery range located behind the amphitheater.Participants must be 8 years old and older to participate. Those younger than 17 years old must have a parent or adult guardian with them. This is an event for the whole family and not just for children.
It is free to the public but a Recreation Passport will be required on all motorized vehicles coming into the park.
In the event of rain that day this event will be canceled since it is an outdoor event.
Japanese flower
arranging workshop
May 20
Great Wave Zen Sangha is pleased to offer a three-hour workshop in ikebana, the art of Japanese flower arranging, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the Ludington Senior Citizens Center, 308 Rowe St., Ludington. This workshop is open to all teens and adults, regardless of experience. Tools and materials for the workshop will be provided.
The cost is $60 and the class is limited to 12 people.
For more information and to register, visit https://bityl.co/IKLZ.
Women Who Care
to meet Tuesday
Women Who Care of Mason County will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road.