Spring-themed activity packets available today at library
The Mason County District Library will distribute spring-themed Fun Friday Activity packets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at its locations in Ludington and Scottville.
The packets will be in the main lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch. Please take only one packet each as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible.
This week, it’s all about spring. There are plenty of springtime activities to enjoy with your family.
Check the library’s catalog at ww.mcdlibrary.org for books about practically any topic of interest for children and families. Ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos about your interests. Try www.mel.org/kids for information and activities. Right now, birds, frogs and insects are becoming active. There are learning opportunities all around us for every young naturalist.
Fun Family Friday Activity packets will continue to be distributed until May 20.
Charity Sew to meet May 16
At the May 16 meeting of Charity Sew at the Scottville Area Senior Center, participants will be making clothing protectors, or adult bibs, for Maplewood, the adult foster care home in Scottville. The group is open to all persons who enjoy sewing and fellowship as they seek to enrich the lives of others.
Fabrics and basic supplies are provided but sewing machines will be needed. If you cannot bring a machine you can reserve a loaner by calling Norma at (231) 757-2315. The session is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but participants don’t have to stay the entire time.
Precut kits will be available for home sewing.
The Scottville Area Senior Center is at 140 S. Main St. Parking and entry is from the parking lot behind the building. Senior meals are available by calling the Center at (231) 757-4705 before 9 a.m. on May 16. Masking is optional.
American Legion Auxiliary to host steak dinner May 16
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary is hosting a Burn Your Own Steak Dinner at 6 p.m. Monday, May 16, at the Post, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
Tickets are $17 per person. Purchase tickets at the Post by May 9.
Dinner is for Auxiliary members and their female guests.
Caregiver support group meets monthly in Pentwater
The Caregiver Support Group meets at 1:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater.
Participants in the program can expect to learn where to find the help they need and to discover from others how to cope with the stresses of being a full-time caregiver, including self-care.
Ask any caregiver to a loved one who has lost their health or has a chronic condition, and they will tell you their work, while always rewarding, can also be exhausting and even lonely—all the same time. Which is why they often need their own support to maintain the rigors of helping loved ones.
For the last six months, Centenary United Methodist Church has been hosting a Caregiver’s Support Group to give these individuals the help they need to maintain a schedule that can sometimes span days, even weeks at a time. Without external resources to call upon these angels, as they are often called, can be at risk for losing their own health.
Interested persons who either need help or would like to learn how to become a support person to a caregiver can reach Anne Soles, who coordinates the program for CUMC, at (231) 239-1694, or at annesoles@charter.net. They also can call the Centenary church office at (231) 869-5900 or email pentwaterumc@gmail.com.
Pentwater Public School to host bond forum May 9
Pentwater Public Schools will host a bond community forum form 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 9, in the school gymnasium. This forum is to gather input from the community on the proposed bond election in November.