Riverton Fire Department’s pancake breakfast returns May 13
The Riverton Fire Department’s 19th annual pancake breakfast fundraiser will return May 13 at Riverton Town Hall, 2122 W. Hawley Road in Scottville.
From 7 a.m. to noon, firefighters will serve hot blueberry pancakes smothered in freshly made local maple syrup.
There will be raffles, 50/50 drawings, and a large silent auction, along with a bake sale featuring homemade cookies, pies and breads.
Fire trucks and other equipment will be on display.
The cost of the all-you-can-eat breakfast is $10 per person, or free for kids 6 and younger.
Additionally, there will be a special raffle for 4-year-old Ray Anderson, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. Ray’s father was a member of the Riverton Fire Department for many years, according to a the event’s Facebook page.
Anyone who would like to donate to the silent auction is encouraged to contact the Riverton Fire Department at (231) 845-6152 or on Facebook to make arrangements.
Michigan Dunes NSDAR chapter to meet April 15
The Michigan Dunes chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at noon Saturday, April 15 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater.
Spring clean-up for Branch Township residents April 15
Branch Township’s annual spring clean-up event will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at U Stor, 6908 U.S. 10 Fountain. Enter off of Wever Road.
No tires, paint, hazardous waste, yard waste, batteries or freon appliances will be accepted. The township will also not accept commercial refuse.
Items must be bagged, boxed or bundled. Bring a friend to help unload.
Metal products must be separated for the Padnos container.
Residents are asked not to leave anything on the grounds before or after the day of clean up. The clean-up is for township residents only.
Mason County History Talk April 12 at senior center
The Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., will be serving breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday during a presentation from Mason County Historical Society presentation about Oriole Field. Everyone is welcome to attend. Call (231) 845-6841 to make reservations for this event.