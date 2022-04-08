Palm Sunday service at Ludington United Methodist Church
There will be a Palm Sunday service at 10 a.m. Sunday at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road. The service will be followed by an opening reception to celebrate the church’s newly renovated lobby area and brand new coffee bar area. Attendees can relax in all-new comfy furniture as they enjoy beverages and treats, find peace in being surrounded by artwork from local artists.
Setback card group resumes at Scottville Area Senior Center
The Scottville Area Senior Center has resumed its weekly evening Setback card games at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. All are welcome. The card group will meet each Thursday at the same time. The senior center is located at 140 S. Main St. in Scottville. Use the entrance and parking in back. For information, Contact Bob Haupt at (231) 757-9687 or the center (757-4705). call the center at (231) 757-4705.
Easter-themed activity packets available today at library
The Mason County District Library will be handing out Easter-themed activity packets today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its locations in Ludington and Scottville.
The packets will be available in the main lobby at the Ludington Library and on the clothesline outside the Scottville Library. Please take only one packet each, as there are more than enough materials for the whole family to enjoy. The libraries will continue to distribute Fun Family Friday Activity packets every Friday through May 20.
This week’s packets include Easter eggs and crafts for the family.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for many books about practically any topic of interest for children and families. Ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos. Try www.mel.org/kids for more information and activities. Find out about the seasons, and spring holidays like Easter and Passover.
AAUW to meet April 11, hear presentation on sailing school
The Ludington Area Branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 11 in the Wilson Room of the Ludington Library. The public is invited and should enter through the west door.
There will be a presentation about the Ludington Youth Sailing School by Gary Ferguson and Andy Klevorn, who will talk about the program’s success going into its ninth year this summer.
Special needs Easter egg hunt, bonnet contest April 12
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm will host its annual special needs Easter egg hunt and bonnet contest on Tuesday, April 12. The event will start at 1 p.m. sharp.
It will be held inside the barn rain, shine or snow, with more than 3,000 eggs to find.
There will be sections of the barn will be for blind individuals, people in wheelchairs and those with walkers. Other areas will be for those more flexible.
New this year will be an class devoted to making Ukrainian Easter eggs after the egg hunt. The class will be taught by Liz Stark.
Bring two hard-boiled eggs for this project. Circle Rocking S will supply the rest of the materials.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is at 5487 Tuttle Road in Free Soil, MI 49411.
Take U.S. 31 to Fountain Road, turn east for 2 miles to Tuttle Road, north on Tuttle for about 1/3 mile and see sign in drive.
These events are free to special needs of all ages.
All current COVID guidelines will be followed.
For more information, call (231) 462-3732 or email circlerockingsfarm@att.net.