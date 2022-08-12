Sections of Fountain, Tuttle roads to be closed for culvert, bridge work
The Mason County Road Commission announced Thursday that upcoming work on Fountain and Tuttle roads will lead to traffic closures.
Fountain Road between Darr and Ordway roads will be closed to all traffic on Monday, Aug. 15. The twin 9-foot by 13-foot culverts are being replaced with a new 32-foot-wide concrete arch culvert.
Tuttle Road between Fountain and Beyer roads will be closed to all traffic on Monday, Aug. 22. The existing 16-foot-wide bridge is being replaced with a new 18-foot-wide timber bridge.
Hardman Construction from Ludington is the contractor. Both projects will be completed by Nov. 15.
Presentation on Florida birds coming to library Aug. 24
The Sable Dunes Audubon Society invites visitors and area residents to join in for a presentation by Dave Dister, titled “Birds of Florida,” on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
The meeting will take place at Ludington public library starting at 6:30 p.m. Dister will provide photos and identification tips for birds he catalogued on his trip to Florida. For any snowbirds who frequent the Sunshine State this will be a fun and helpful evening as preparations begin for winter sojourns south. prepare for this winter’s sojourn south.
Community Cats TNR garage sale Aug. 19, 20
The 2022 Community Cats TNR garage sale is will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20 in the 4-H building at the Mason County Fairgrounds. Volunteers are needed to help set up prior to the sale on Wednesday and Thursday, to help during the sale and to help pack up and clean after the sale. Those wishing to donate items — no clothes — may make arrangements to drop off at the sale site on Wednesday and Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or by calling 843-4641 or 845-7888.
Those who can volunteer some time to help should call Laura at 843-4641 to schedule.
If you have a folding table or two that can be used for the sale, call Laura to let her know and to schedule drop off.
This is the annual fundraiser for Community Cats TNR, and the hope is to make it the most successful one yet.
Ludington Senior Center to host ice cream social Aug. 18
On Thursday, Aug. 18, from 1 to 3 p.m., the Ludington Senior Center will host an ice cream social at its building at 308 S. Rowe St. The fundraiser for the center has ice cream donated by the House of Flavors. The old-fashioned function will be featuring four ice cream creations with names such as Chocolate Cherry Chiller, Peanut Butter Overload, Caramel Delight, and “Oh, Fudge!” Sandwich.
The suggested donation for these treats is $2 each, and the money raised from the fundraiser will go to improving programming at the center. This event is open to the public; customers can drive up, dine in, or enjoy the frozen treats and music outdoors on picnic tables.
PFLAG Manistee to meet in person Aug. 14
PFLAG Manistee — an organization committed to supporting and advocating for LGBTQ+ people in the Manistee and Ludington communities — will resume in-person meetings at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 at Holy Trinity Church, 410 Second St., Manistee.
At its August meeting, PFLAG will welcome Cassandra Kamaloski, executive director of the Manistee Friendship Society. This organization has offered valuable educational and training events in health and wellness to the Manistee community since 2002. The self-help and support groups focused particularly on mental health are important additions to the schedule of events at the Manistee Friendship Society. Kamaloski will share her experiences as director and how the society contributes such necessary resources to the Manistee community.
One area of mental health concern will be addressed at the Suicide Prevention and Awareness event on Sept.13 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Armory Youth Project. This annual event will feature speakers, community resource booths, an art contest, food made by the youth from the Armory Youth Project, and a prevention walk.
Learn valuable information about this crucially important issue affecting so many people as well as the work of the MFS from Cassandra at the PFLAG Manistee meeting on Aug. 14.
The meeting will include updates on support for LGBTQ+ seniors and on PFLAG’s affiliation with LGBTQ+ individuals and allies from the Pride and Diversity in the Park event.
All are welcome at PFLAG Manistee meetings.
For more information, contact pflagmanistee@gmail.com.
St. Simon holding auction to help twinned school in Haiti
St. Simon Parish is sponsoring an online auction to help its long-time twinned school in Haiti increase enrollment to more than 1,000 children this fall. Join the fun by going to www.Auctria.events/SummerSplashForHaiti. The auction will be open from noon on Saturday until noon on Saturday, Aug 20. Collected items value more than $4,500 including hotel stays, summer activities, gift cards, home decor, handmade items and new baby essentials.
This fall, many families from Cite Soleil, Drouillard, La Saline and other neighborhoods within Port-au-Prince, Haiti, want their children to transfer to St. Simon Parish’s twinned school, School of the Infant Jesus, because it is relatively safer there. In the absence of a functioning government, multiple gangs are controlling sections of the city making daily life including school attendance very difficult. Although the school is already full, the Salesian Sisters want to accept these children because they understand how important it is to the families.
The auction will help buy desks and supplies to welcome the transferring students.