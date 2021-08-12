Backpack giveaway Aug. 28
Mike and Debbie Shaw will be having a backpack giveaway at the West Shore Bank location in Scottville on Saturday, Aug. 28 from noon to 3 p.m. The back packs will include school supplies and sealed snacks.
The Shaws will host another backpack giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 22 at the Wenger Pavilion in Baldwin from noon to 3 p.m., as well.
AFFEW to hold beach sweep Aug. 18
AFFEW will be holding a beach sweep Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 7 to 8 p.m. Come enjoy the sunset while helping clean the beach. Meet at the south concession stand in Stearns Park. Gloves and bags will be provided. For more information about this event and others, visit www.affew.org.
Jack Pine Lumberjack Show at Manistee County Fair
MANISTEE — For the first time, the Manistee County Fair welcomes the famous Jack Pine Lumberjack Show.
As the Manistee County Fair, and its surrounding town of Onekama, celebrate their 150th year, enjoy this special combination of action packed fun and comedy. These world champion lumberjacks vie in head-to-head competition and demonstrate turn-of-the-century skills including chopping, sawing, axe-throwing, cross-cut sawing and logrolling.
This show educates the audience in the rich history of Michigan’s logging past. It is fast-paced, up-beat and keeps the audience involved. The lumberjack show is appreciated by audience members of all ages. In addition to the competition, Jack Pine Lumberjack Show includes a chain saw carving demonstration. Entry to the Fair and the Lumberjack show are free.
Jack Pine Lumberjacks are based in Mackinaw City and have been featured on ESPN and Destination Michigan.
Three lumberjack shows are scheduled for 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18 and are free to the general public. The Manistee County Fair runs Aug. 17 to 21 and is located at 7587 First Street, Onekama, MI. For more information about the Manistee County Fair visit www.manisteecountyfair.org.
The fair wishes to thank the sponsors of the Lumberjack Show, Horn Logging of Manton and the Manistee County Democratic Party.
Celebrate the area’s lumbering past with this special show, and enjoy the 150th annual Manistee County Fair.