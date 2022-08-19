Library to host party for end of Summer Reading Program
Children and families are invited to come to the Ludington branch of the Mason County District Library to celebrate the last week of the Summer Reading Program from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
Lots of fun events are planned — games, snow cones, face painting and more. Bring your Summer Reading sheet and turn it in for prizes, or just come and enjoy the fun with Miss Emily and Miss Katie and all your library friends while there’s still one week left to the summer programs.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 years old must be supervised.
Community Cats TNR to host sale today, Saturday
Community Cats TNR is offering a large variety of donated items for sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday in the 4-H building at the Mason County Fairgrounds on U.S. 10 in Ludington.
Proceeds are used to pay veterinary costs associated with spaying, neutering, health checks and vaccinations for homeless cats in Mason County.
People’s Church to host open house Aug. 28
The People’s Church is inviting the community to attend an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 at the church, 115 W. Loomis St., next to the Bookmark, in downtown Ludington.
Re-instating the social hour after Sunday service is an important step in the church’s move back to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The crumbling wall at the back of the church demanded attention, so members and friends donated the funds to stabilize it and add to the back of the church. A larger social hall, improved kitchen and enhanced nursery/children’s area were added.
Church Board Chairperson Jean Matievich noted, “When the wonderful addition to our church was finished our future still seemed uncertain because of the pandemic. But with this open house we are saying to ourselves and the community, let’s look to our future.”
The open house will be an informal event. Area residents and visitors are invited to come see the new addition, meet church members and, if so inclined, learn more about our church. There will be refreshments as well as fellowship.
The People’s Church is a Unitarian Universalist church — not a creedal religion. It welcomes all people, honors diversity, and celebrates common values. Members support one another in individual searches for spiritual truths that give meaning to life.
Water aerobics classes Sept. 9 through Oct. 9
Water aerobics classes will be offered at Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool from 6 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 9 through Oct. 9. Deep water aerobics will be available at the same time. The cost is $50 and is paid on the first night of classes. Payments can be made online at www.ludingtonrec.net.
For more information, call Deb at (231) 690-3527.