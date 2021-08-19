Ludington/St. Simon class of 1956 to meet Sept. 10
The Ludington/St. Simon high school class will meet at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 10, at Waterfront Park to mark the 65th year since graduation. Bring a lawn chair, a sack lunch and a beverage. Call (231) 843-2771 with questions.
PoWeR! Book Bags workshop Sept. 1
A workshop to construct bags for the PoWeR! Book Bags program will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington.
The session will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants can use pre-cut kits, bring their own fabrics or use other fabrics provided. Those willing to sew bags at home may pick up supplies and kits. Basic sewing supplies will be available but participants will need to bring a sewing machine. There is no charge for the workshop or need to attend the whole session.
Participants are welcome to bring their own lunch. For more information, call (231) 757-2315.
Library to distribute animal-themed activity packets today
The Mason County District Library will distributed Fun Family Friday Activity packets on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m Friday. The library offers the packets every week, with a different theme, craft supplies and web links when available. This week’s packets will feature farm animal crafts and activities. Please take only one packet per family as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibary.org for our many books about animals and farms. Ask a librarian for suggestions of other stories about nature. Visit www.mel.org/kids for lots of great information and activities.
WSCC announces Performing Arts Series lineup
Tickets are now on sale for the 2021-22 season of West Shore Community College’s Performing Arts Series.
The “Return to the Stage” season opener, on Sept. 30 and Oct.1, is a collaboration between the WSCC Performing Arts Series and the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, featuring Le Cirque Esprit, “Spirit of the Machine.” This performance will be held at the Ramsdell Theatre in Manistee and will be a magical show of contemporary cirque acrobatics with breathtaking aerials.
For theater enthusiasts, the theater department will present the quirky whodunnit “Clue,” directed by Michelle Kiessel, Oct. 21-24.
Bluegrass fiddle sensation Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper — a 2020 Grammy-winner — will be at WSCC’s Center Stage theater on Nov. 5.
In partnership with Radiant Church, the “A WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular” will be Dec. 10. This performance will feature guest musicians from The Verve Pipe, Brenna, Groove 101 and many more.
The first show of 2022 will be Mason and Manistee Jazz Coalition’s presentation of Diego Rivera Quartet, to be held at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts on Jan. 14. A second performance presented by the coalition will feature the Fred Knapp Quartet, with jazz selections from the Great American Songbook at the Ramsdell Theatre on Feb. 11.
The second theater production will be the beloved ’80s favorite, “Footloose,” opening March 3, and directed by Michelle Kiessel. The performances are recommended for ages 13 and older.
A second collaboration between WSCC Performing Arts series and the Ramsdell will bring the Accidentals to Manistee for a stop on their national tour.
Rounding out the series will be performances by WSCC’s Concert Choir, Gold Coast Chorale, Wind Symphony, Percussion Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble.
For more information on all of the performances, or to purchase tickets, visit the college’s website at www.westshore.edu/performingarts. Customers can also call (231) 843-5507, or stop by the box office located in Schoenherr Campus Center. Visa, Mastercard and Discover credit cards are accepted.
Backpack giveaways coming up
Mike and Debbie Shaw will be having a backpack giveaway at the West Shore Bank location in Scottville on Saturday, Aug. 28 from noon to 3 p.m. The back packs will include school supplies and sealed snacks.
The Shaws will host also host a backpack giveaway Saturday, Aug. 22, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Wenger Pavilion in Baldwin.
Ludington senior center hosting ice cream social today
Drive-up or stay for an ice cream social from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. There will be ice cream varieties from House of Flavors. There’s a suggested $2 donation. All community members are welcome.