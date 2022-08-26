LACA to host ‘An Evening of New Short Plays’ Sept. 9, 10
“An Evening of New Short Plays” is coming to Ludington and Manistee with performances at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10. The plays will also be at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts in Manistee at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 and Wednesday, Sept. 14.
The plays, which range from 1 to 20 minutes in length, are the combined works of local playwrights Maripat Allen and Dr. Rick Plummer. They are directed by Plummer and performed by a cast of talented local actors.
“The evening promises something for everyone,” Allen said.
Plummer added, “From zany comedies to hard-hitting dramas, audience members can expect to laugh, cry, and feel everything in between.”
Tickets for “An Evening of New Short Plays” can be reserved in advance for the LACA performances at www.ludingtonartscenter.org for $20.
Tickets for the Ramsdell shows can be reserved at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35295/production/1134665.
The performances are intended for ages 14 and older as some plays contain strong language and adult content.
For additional information about An Evening of New Short Plays, or for further ticketing information, please contact LACA and RRCA.
Library to host party for end of Summer Reading Program today
Children and families are invited to come to the Ludington branch of the Mason County District Library to celebrate the last week of the Summer Reading Program from 4:30 to 6 p.m. today.
Lots of fun events are planned — games, snow cones, face painting and more. Bring your Summer Reading sheet and turn it in for prizes, or just come and enjoy the fun with Miss Emily and Miss Katie and all your library friends while there’s still one week left to the summer programs.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 years old must be supervised.
Community Cats TNR sale extended
Community Cats TNR is extending last week’s sale due to additional donated items. Items include a vintage dining room set and chairs, a solid wood dining table, French doors, shower doors, a child’s crib with mattress, a small entertainment center, a jewelry chest, kitchen ware, strollers and high chairs, clothing for babies, toddlers and older children, puzzles, miscellaneous tools, DVDs, CDs, linens, holiday decorations and more.
The sale is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the 4-H building at the Mason County Fairgrounds on U.S. 10.
Proceeds are used to pay for spaying and neutering, health checks and vaccinations for homeless cats in Mason County.
Register by Sept. 11 for Meet Michigan: Stakeholder Conversations
Join in at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 for the Meet Michigan: Stakeholder Conversations meeting in Hart.
Open dialogue with stakeholders is one of the tenets that helped build the Michigan State University College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Come and hear about key research initiatives and learn about how the MSU is engaging students and educating residents on important issues.
Short presentations will kick off the forum, followed by a robust question and answer period to address local issues.
The panel of speakers includes Kelly Millenbah, interim dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources; George Smith, director of ag/bio research; and Quentin Tyler, director of MSU Extension.
An optional tour of the West Central Research Station will begin at 3 p.m. The West Central Michigan Research and Extension Center was created by the nonprofit organization West Central Michigan Horticultural Research Inc., to support agriculture in Oceana, Mason and Newaygo counties. It is home to research on tree fruit and asparagus.
Register by Sept. 11.
For more information, please contact ANR Event Services at (517) 353-3175 or email events@anr.msu.edu.