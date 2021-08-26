Scottville Senior Center to host fundraising
sale at Optimist Hall Saturday
This Saturday, Scottville Senior Center is hosting a sale at the Scottville Optimist Club from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be tables full of clothing, books, antiques, household items, furniture, CDs, DVDs and more. Many items were donated to the center for the sale, along with items the center no longer has the space to store.
In addition, some local residents have rented tables to sell their own items. There will also be vendors with essential oils and other products. The center also plans to sell hot dogs, chips, drinks and offer free coffee.
Library to distribute mystery activity
packets today
The Mason County District Library distributes Fun Family Friday Activity packets every Friday at its library locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at Ludington and on the clothesline outside Scottville 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
Each week, the packets are set up with a different theme, with supplies, activities and web links when available. This week it’s a grab bag. What’s in there? Grab a bag and find out.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdibrary.org for books about practically any topic.
Do you enjoy fossil hunting or rock collecting? How about fishing or hunting? Ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos about your interests. Try www.mel.org/kids for more great information and activities.
Reptiles, amphibians show to close out state park’s summer series
The Live Michigan Reptiles and Amphibians program — the last of the summer for Ludington State Park’s summer guest presenter series — will take place on Saturday, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Lake Michigan Beach House, and at 7 p.m. at the Amphitheater.
The program is free; however, a Michigan Recreational Passport is required for entry into the park. For more information, visit www.michigan.gov/ludington or call (231) 843-2423.
Pentwater Women’s Club to meet Sept. 10
The Pentwater Women’s Club will hold its September member meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, at the Centenary United Methodist Church meeting room, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater.
Members are reminded that dues will be collected at this meeting. Claudia Ressel-Hodan, Psy.D, will speak on the topic of aging and dealing with pain.
All current local CDC guidelines will be followed.
Mason County District Library now requiring face masks
The Mason County District Library is now requiring that patrons wear masks when entering its locations in Ludington and Scottville in response to the substantial community spread of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.
Library visitors are required to properly wear a mask, covering nose and mouth, while indoors. The library will provide masks for those who do not have them.
Those who are unable to wear a mask for medical reasons will be served outdoors. Curbside service is still available. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by a parent. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 9 to 8 Wednesday; and 9 to 1 Saturday.
The Mason County District Library’s COVID mitigation strategies were developed with input from Mason County’s emergency manager, District Health Department No. 10, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, MDHHS, MiOSHA and the CDC.
Mitigation strategies and procedures are subject to change.
Community Cats TNR to host yard sale Saturday
Community Cats TNR will offer a large variety of donated items for sale on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
The sale will be located in the 4-H building at the Mason County Fairgrounds on U.S. 10 in Ludington.
Proceeds will be used to pay for veterinary costs for spaying/neutering, and providing health checks and vaccinations for homeless cats in Mason County.