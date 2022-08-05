DNR to host open house on proposed Tin Cup Springs Equestrian Campground
Those who are interested in or curious about the proposed development of an equestrian campground in Lake County’s Pinora Township are encouraged to attend a public open house hosted Wednesday, Aug. 17, by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The proposed Tin Cup Springs Equestrian Campground, situated near the Tin Cup Springs off-road vehicle and motorcycle trails, is located along Eighth Street in Pinora Township, approximately three-quarters of a mile west of Frank Smith Street.
It will offer special facilities to accommodate campers who bring horses to enjoy the nearby riding trails that are open to equestrian use.
The development plan for the campground includes 25 rustic camping sites; two vault toilets; a hand pump for water; and a submerged well for generator hookup.
The estimated construction timeline would have work starting in late fall and being completed in early spring 2023.
The Aug. 17 open house will run 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pinora Township Hall, at the intersection of South Deer Lake Road and East 32nd Street in Reed City.
A brief overview presentation will start at 2:15 p.m., but people are invited to stop in at any time to view the proposed development plan, share feedback and ask questions of DNR staff.
After the meeting, the proposed plan will be available at www.michigan.gov/equestrian. People can send comments to Ron Monroe, DNR Parks and Recreation Division unit supervisor, at MonroeR@Michigan.gov through Friday, Aug. 26.
For more information about the proposed Tin Cup Springs Equestrian Campground or the meeting, contact Ron Monroe at (231) 250-2407.
Alzheimer’s and grief support groups at senior center
Two groups meet at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., each month.
The Alzheimer’s support group is sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association and meets the second Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. Their helpline number is 800-272-3900.
There is also an open-ended grief support group and education group, coordinated by Laura Ruhle and Dennis Bromley, which meets twice a month on the second
Monday at 1:30 p.m. and the last Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
For more information about either of these groups, call (231) 845-6841.
Garden club to host Fall Plant Sale Sept. 10T
he Mason County Garden Club will host its Fall Plant Sale and white elephant exchange from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Leveaux Park on the corner of Ludington Avenue and Staffon Street.
Charity Sew meets Aug. 15
At the Aug. 15 meeting of Charity Sew at the Scottville Area Senior Center, participants will be making fleece hand and arm warmers and blankets. Charity Sew meets on the third Tuesday of each month and is open to anyone who enjoys sewing and fellowship as they seek to enrich the lives of others.
Fleece and basic supplies will be provided. Sewing machines will be needed. If you cannot bring a sewing machine, you may reserve a loaner by calling Norma at 757-2315.
The completed items will be given to the Freserius Dialysis Clinic to provide comfort to those receiving treatment. The session is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; participants can come during any portion of that time span.
The Scottville Area Senior Center is located at 140 S. Main St. Parking and entry is available behind the building. Bag lunches are permitted, but senior meals are available by calling the center at 757-4705 before 9 a.m. on Aug. 15. Masking os optional.
AFFEW beach sweep Aug. 17
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) is holding a beach sweep on Aug. 17 from 7 to 8 p.m. Watch the sunset while beautifying our community. Meet at the south concession stand in Stearns Park.
Gloves and bags provided. All are welcome. For more info go to www.affew.org.
Perseid meteor shower party Aug. 12
People of all ages are invited to attend the Perseid Party on Friday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Ludington State Park’s Lake Michigan Beach House. Join the Mason County District Library staff at the Ludington State Park for pre-meteor shower activities. The group will be joined by park interpreter Alan Wernette for a guided tour through the night sky. Don’t forget your flashlights.
Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants are responsible for transportation to the park and park entry fees.
The event will be re-scheduled or possibly canceled in case of inclement weather. Visit the Mason County District Library’s Facebook page.
All Mason County District Library programs are free of charge.