West Michigan CMH re-implements mask mandate
West Michigan Community Mental Health (CMH) announced Tuesday that anyone entering its facilities in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties must wear a face mask in response to new federal health guidelines and rising cases of COVID-19.
The CDC changed its guidance last week to recommend that masks be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status.
The CDC has identified Mason County as an area of substantial COVID-19 transmission. Oceana and Lake counties are listed as areas with moderate community spread.
LACA August exhibit opens Aug. 6 public artist reception
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a public artist reception Friday, Aug. 6 celebrating the center’s August exhibits in both the main gallery and the performance hall lobby gallery. The reception is free and open to the public and will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Face masks are currently not required at the art center, but they are highly encouraged.
LACA’s main gallery will play host to the VanWyck Family — Chris, Corinn, Eva, Amelia and Dominic — and their exhibit “VanWyck: Generations of Creative Expression.” This eclectic gallery show will showcase the family’s spanning many artistic disciplines including printmaking, painting, sculpture, mixed-media, photography and writing.
The exhibit features a broad collection of inspired art, featuring politically-driven, whimsical and traditional themes.
On display in the center’s performance hall lobby gallery is “My Backyard: Paintings by Judy Peters,” featuring artwork created in a variety of mediums, including watercolor, acrylic, collage and mixed-media. The exhibit showcases the natural beauty of the Hamlin Lake area and the adjacent Nordhouse Wilderness area, which Peters calls home.
Peters has been teaching and painting in the area for more than 40 years. She uses watercolor, acrylic, collage and mixed-media in her works and occasionally incorporates her prints in her mixed media work. She begins her work using a layering process building on the textures created by the media and a response to the nuances of the work itself.
Both exhibits will be on display Aug. 6-27 and can be viewed for free during normal business hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Ludington Area Center is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.
AFFEW to host glossy buckthorn eradication at Cartier Park
Learn about invasive plants, how to get rid of them, and assist with their removal during a glossy buckthorn eradication event from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Cartier Park. Meet across from the dog park. Wear long pants and long sleeves. Gloves and shovels are helpful. For more information, visit www.affew.org/2021/02/02/invasive-species-program-2.
Also on Aug. 10, from 10 to 11 a.m. is the last session of the Dig It Youth Series, hosted by AFFEW, MSU Extension and the Lakeshore Food Club and the Sable Dunes Audubon Society. The session will be all about birds. Representatives from Sable Dunes Audubon Society will talk about the many birds seen around the garden and participants will build birdhouses to attract more. Sign up is required; call (231845-3361. Visit www.affew.org/2021/06/14/dig-it-youth-summer-series for more information.
Jaycees’ Back to School Bonanza is Aug. 11
There will be a Back to School Backpack Bonanza hosted by the Ludington Area Jaycees on Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Jaycees’ Mini Golf Course. There will be free mini-golf for students in grades K-12 with a parent or guardian; car-seat checks and free car-seats from the Michigan State Police and Mercy Hospital; free backpacks; and free school supplies. The event is limited to the first 250 participants.
Mason County GOP to meet Aug. 12 at airport
The Mason County Republican Party will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 at the Mason County Airport, 5300 U.S. 10, Ludington. The public is welcome.