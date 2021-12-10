Holiday crafts Monday at Ludington Senior Center
There will be a holiday craft workshop at 2 p.m. Monday at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. Participants will make Christmas pillows and ornaments. They can listen to Christmas music, make a craft or two and enjoy a holiday treat to eat. The fee for this activity is $15. For more information, or to register, call (231) 845-6841.
Library to offer Christmas-themed activity packets Friday
The Mason County District Library offers Fun Family Friday Activity packets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at its locations in Ludington and Scottville.
The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch. Please take only one packet per family. The bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
The activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. This week’s theme is Christmas and winter fun. Holiday mazes, activity sheets, and scratch-off ornaments are included.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for our many books about practically any topic that interests you and your child. Find out about the seasons, learn about winter holidays, explore world religions and cultures, learn about geography and history, ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos. Try www.mel.org/kids for information and activities like PebbleGo, one of the resources available free through the library of Michigan. Go to www.mel.org, scroll to PebbleGo, choose social studies, then holidays, then Christmas.
Library offers virtual story time with Santa Dec. 11, 18
The Mason County District Library is hosting three virtual Stories with Santa events, starting at 11 a.m. on Saturdays, Dec. 11 and 18 on the library’s Facebook page.
Fans of Saint Nicholas can access the stories any time after 11 a.m. on the designated Saturdays to enjoy a cozy visit with Santa Claus from the comfort of their own homes.
The Mason County District Library is open for indoor service as well as curbside delivery from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at its locations in Ludington and Scottville.
Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult and masks are required while indoors. Virtual preschool programs are posted on Facebook Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m. Fun Family Friday activity packs, which include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible, are distributed every Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at both locations.
Organization offers scholarships for Christian summer camp
Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries offering opportunities for area children age 7-17 to attend a Christian summer camp. Financial support is being provided by local churches, businesses, individuals and visitors.
This new program offers opportunity for a participating church and sponsored family to apply for a camping opportunity and scholarship support. A selected number of competitive scholarships up to $300 will be jointly awarded by Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries and the sponsoring church or Grace Adventures. Participating churches are encouraged to reach out and sponsor one or two families in their church. The scholarships will be awarded based on need and the camping interests of the child or family.
The scholarships can be applied to a 2022 Christian camp experience offered by the sponsoring church or at Grace adventures. Initial registration for applying will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 Nelson Road in Ludington, and from 2 to 3 p.m. at Hart Wesleyan Church, 3757 W. Polk Road in Hart.
Approved campers will be encouraged to attend an Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries camp information day to be held at Grace Adventures, 2100 N. Ridge Road, Mears, on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Church youth leaders and interested families are encouraged to immediately contact Chaplain Jerry Thorne at (231) 425-3693 or jerrythorne@charter.net to clarify the required procedures and confirm attendance at the Saturday, Dec. 18 opening registration day. The scholarship application deadline is April 25, 2022.