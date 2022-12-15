Doc’s Sauble River Inn to host ugly sweater event
Doc’s Sauble River Inn will host its Ugly Sweater Affair from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 at at 9121 N. U.S. 31 in Free Soil.
Enjoy a meal wearing the ugliest Christmas sweater you can find. Photos will be taken and judged by the kitchen staff, which will pick the most hideous one.
There will also be live music by John Marek.
Faire Heart to host Christmas Market Saturday
Faire Heart, formerly Inspired Parties, will host a Christmas market event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3408 W. U.S. 10.
The event will feature a paint-your-own Christmas ornament bar, door prizes, and discounts in the boutique. Participating vendors include Wreaths by Angie, Stampin’ Up paper crafts with Missy Rosales, Annie’s Jewelry, Katie Westra Art & Photography, Debbie Mazur gourd ornaments and Chaotic Mike, offering paint pouring and “funky fish.”
The market is free to attend. There will be Christmas ornament painting, small Christmas crafts available to create at the event, with prices ranging from $5 to $20. For more information, visit the Faire Heart Facebook page.
Christmas caroling Sunday in Pentwater
Community Christmas Caroling takes place at 4 p.m. Sunday at Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater. Sing Christmas carols with live musicians and lift spirits at the Village Green in downtown Pentwater.
Friends and family members are invited to participate in this community-wide event.
The Centenary United Methodist Church is the oldest church in Pentwater and was built in 1867.
The vision of the church is to be the breath of god in community. Open to all, Centenary Church is a friendly, caring community, at www.pentwaterumc.org.
Christmas Eve service at Mason County Reformed Church
Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road in Scottville, will hold a Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Join for a special evening of song, meditation, and hearing the Christmas story.
Alateen Rocks group meets Mondays
The Alateen Rocks of Mason County is a support group for teens age 10-19 affected by alcoholism of a family member or friend. It’s a confidential and safe place to listen, share and be heard.
Meetings are held from 8 to 9 p.m. every Monday at Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville. For more information, contact Gay at (616) 340-9025.
Players sought for setback at Danish Brotherhood
Members of the Danish Brotherhood are looking for new players to join the weekly setback game, which takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the hall, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington.