Library activity packets feature Christmas, winter activities
The Mason County District Library will distribute Fun Family Friday Activity packets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at library locations Ludington and Scottville.
The packets will be on the outside fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch. Please take only one packet per family, as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
The packets include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible.
This week’s theme is Christmas and winter fun. Find winter activity sheets, materials to make reindeer tealights or join the Winter Reading Challenge.
Since it’s the third week, there are activities for teens as well. The teen activity bags have supplies and instructions for creating a wire bookmark.
Luminary kits still on sale for Christmas Eve
Students from the Ludington High School and O.J. DeJonge Middle School chapters of the Business Professionals of America are selling luminary kits for residents to place outside their homes on Christmas Eve.
Kits include 10 luminary bags, 10 tea lights and a set of instructions.
Luminary kits are being sold while supplies last for $20 per kit of $170 for 10 kits.
They’re available at Ludington High School’s Peterson Auditorium from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday and at Cartier Mansion from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Other participating locations include Advanced Integrated Practices, Hungry Howie’s Pizza, the Ludington Senior Center, Ludington Yacht Sales and My Sister’s Closet.
For more information, contact Melanie Tomaski at mtomaski@lasd.net or (231) 845-3880, or email Barbara Cooley at barbaracooley800@gmail.com.
Deadline for Mitten Tree donations is Saturday
The deadline is Saturday to donate knitted, crocheted or sewn hats, mittens and scarves to those in need in Mason County for this year’s Mitten Tree program. Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington.
Those who are making donations should provide their name, address, phone number and quantity of items donated.
The Salvation Army is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at (231) 843-3711.
The Mitten Tree program is sponsored by the Church Women United of Mason County and facilitated by the Salvation Army. Donations are accepted year-round, but they need to be turned in by Saturday to be included in this year’s distribution.
Donate by Saturday to glove, mitten drive in Pentwater
Donations should be made by Saturday for the glove and mitten drive hosted by Pentwater Christmas in the Village and Mrs. Mullen’s Closet. Quality, waterproof mittens and gloves for children ages 3-12 are needed.
The mittens and gloves will go to Oceana County children in need.
Participating Pentwater merchants are Jilly’s, Good Stuffs, the Antler Bar, Green Isaac’s, Cosmic Candy, Sun & Beach, Oldewick Post, Storybook Village and Port View Wine & Beer Market.