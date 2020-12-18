Santa, Mrs. Claus to visit Ludington, Scottville this weekend
Santa will pay a visit to Ludington and Scottville this weekend.
Along with Mrs. Claus, Santa will be in Ludington from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, they’ll visit all blocks south of Ludington Avenue and the Fourth Ward, and on Saturday, they’ll visit all blocks north of Ludington Avenue.
The Clauses will keep their distance from the public this year and won’t make any stops, but they will be out spreading Christmas cheer, along with the Ludington Fire Department.
Santa’s appearance in Scottville is set for Sunday. He’ll have help from the Scottville Fire Department and the city police, who will escort him through town starting at 6 p.m.
WSCC to offer special recreation and wellness center hours during holiday week
While most areas of West Shore Community College will be closed Dec. 24 to Jan. 4, 2021, the campus recreational facilities will be open during the holiday break.
The Recreation and Wellness Centers will be closed on Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1. Special hours will be offered throughout the holiday week. For more information, call 843-5543 or visit the webpage at www.westshore.edu.
Due to current guidelines from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the West Shore Community Ice Arena will remain closed. For more information, call the arena at 843-9712.
The bookstore, in the Schoenherr Campus Center, will close on Dec. 18, and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4.
Online registration for winter semester classes, which begin on Monday, Jan. 11, will be available to current students. New students are advised to contact the student services office in the Schoenherr Campus Center after Jan. 4.
Information on registration is available online at www.westshore.edu or from the student services office at 843-5510.
The college will resume office hours at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4.
Library offers Fun Friday activity packs with cookie theme
The Mason County District Library will distribute Fun Family Friday Activity packets every Friday at both Library locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at Ludington and on the clothesline outside Scottville from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. This week, it’s all about cookie cutters. There are cookie cutters and a library staff recipe book. There are also instructions for some family activities.
Next week, there will be a holiday bag for the adults as well. For the following two holiday weeks, the packets will be available on Wednesday rather than Friday. These packets are intended to be a no stress, relaxing and fun family bonding activity.
Currently the Mason County District Library is open for Curbside Delivery of library materials such as books and DVDs, and services such as printing, faxing and copying 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at both Ludington and Scottville locations. Virtual preschool programs are posted Monday through Thursday at 10 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page.
Visit www.mcdlibrary.org or find the Mason County District Library on Facebook for more information.