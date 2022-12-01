Mason County GOP
to meet, hold Christmas party Dec. 8
The regular meeting of the Mason County Republicans Executive Committee will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Lakeshore Resource Center, 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington. The meeting will include the new members of the executive committee for 2023-24, and an election of officers will be on the agenda.
The meeting will be followed by a Christmas party. The public is invited.
Angel Christmas Tree at Ludington Senior Center
Help to brighten Christmas for someone who lives in a facility and who does not have friends or family to share the holiday season. Come to the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., and choose a tag from the Christmas angel tree, purchase the items, bring them back unwrapped or in a gift bag, and feel the warmth produced by generosity.
This week is the last week for the opportunity to share the joy of the season.
Free Masons to install officers Saturday
The Pere Marquette #299 Free and Accepted Masons will be holding their installation of officers for the 2023 year at noon on Saturday at 108 W. Ludington Ave. The public is invited. Dinner will follow.
Holiday Movie Saturdays at Pentwater Library
The Pentwater Township Library at 402 Park St. is hosting Holiday Movie Saturdays at 10 a.m. on Dec. 10 and 17. For more information, visit www.pentwaterlibrary.org.
Scandinavian Christmas open house at Old Kirke Saturday, Sunday
The Old Kirke Museum In Manistee will hold its annual Scandinavian Christmas Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Along with the traditionally decorated sanctuary, the Old Kirke’s Lower Exhibit Hall will be filled with the “Tiny Towns and Trains II” exhibit and an exhibit on the Scandinavian stavekirkes, as well as the permanent display of the Madsen Lumbering Dioramas. The former sanctuary will have a Christmas tree representing each of the Scandinavian countries — Denmark, Sweden and Norway — decorated in the traditional manner of each country. Scandinavian treats will be served alongside Danish Jule Aften plates, a Danish tradition since the 19th century. Everyone is invited to come to the Olde Kirke Museum, housed in the oldest Danish Lutheran Church building in America, at 304 Walnut St., in Manistee. For more information, contact oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
American Legion
Auxiliary Christmas dinner Dec. 12
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary’s Christmas dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. Tickets are $15 per person and are available to purchase at the Post, 318 N. James St., until Dec. 3. This event is for Auxiliary members and their female guests. Bring a donation of gripper socks and T-shirts for the Veterans Hospital. There will not be a meeting prior to dinner.