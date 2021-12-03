Let’s Talk Mason County History breakfast is Dec. 8
The Ludington Area Senior Center, in collaboration with the Mason County Historical Society, will be hosting its Let’s Talk Mason County History breakfast from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. Those interested in learning more about the history of Mason County are invited to attend. Donations to help pay for the breakfast will be gladly accepted.
The Ludington Senior Center is at 308 S. Rowe St. To register to attend, call (231) 845-6841. For more information, visit www.ludingtonseniorcenter.org.
Library to distribute LACA kits, adult crafts Friday
The Mason County District Library will distribute the Ludington Area Center for the Arts’ Creativity Art Kits as its Fun Family Friday activity packets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the library locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside Scottville branch. Please take only one packet per family as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
Also on Friday, adult crafting kits will be distributed. This week, grown-ups can make yarn-covered ornaments.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books about topics of interest for children and families. Learn about winter holidays and the seasons, explore world religions and cultures, and learn about geography and history. Ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos about your interests. Visit www.mel.org/kids to use PebbleGo. Choose social studies, then holidays, then Christmas to find more information and activities.
Downtown Ludington Cookie Walk is Dec. 11
Venture to downtown Ludington businesses and get a cookie at each location during this year’s Downtown Ludington Cookie Walk from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
There are 35 businesses participating. Each cookie will be individually wrapped in recyclable bags and participants will collect their cookies in Downtown Ludington tote bags.
Totes can be picked up at Five Star Real Estate from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Saturday. A map and list of participating businesses will be emailed to participants on Friday. A map and printed list in the cookie totes. Tickets are $25 each. Only 100 are available. More information is available at Eventbrite.com.
Masks are recommended for this event.
Deadline for Mitten Tree donations is Dec. 18
The Mitten Tree, a program sponsored by the Church Women United of Mason County and facilitated by the Salvation Army, provides knitted, crocheted or sewn hats, mittens and scarves to those in need in Mason County.
The Salvation Army is collecting mittens, hats and scarves to distribute to children in need just before Christmas.
The Mitten Tree is seeking donations and volunteers prior to the donation deadline, which is Saturday, Dec. 18.
Volunteers wishing to participate should contact co-chairs Suzanne Dietel at (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe at (231) 843-4253 for directions, assistance or yarn. Donations can be submitted to the Salvation Army at 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington, prior to the deadline.
The Salvation Army accepts donations year-round, but they need to be dropped off before Dec. 18 to be included in this year’s Mitten Tree.
Those who are making donations should provide their name, address, phone number and quantity of items donated. The Salvation Army is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at (231) 843-3711.