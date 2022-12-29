Yonker Road between Freeman and Sauble roads reopens
The Mason County Road Commission announced Wednesday that Yonker Road, between Freeman and Sauble roads in Sheridan Township, has been reopened following repairs to twin culverts.
This crossing is weight restricted to 3 tons.
Full Cord returns to LACA Jan. 13
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will welcome Full Cord back to the center’s performance hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
For the past 15 years, Full Cord has been making a name for themselves blending traditional bluegrass music with jazz, western swing and classic rock n’ roll while keeping the traditional bluegrass feel alive and well.These influences make every performance memorable and unique.
Guitarist Eric Langejans, bassist Todd Kirchner, mandolin specialist Brian Oberlin, fiddler Grant Flick, banjo picker extraordinaire Gabe Hirshfeld and vocalist Katie Kirchner are at the top of their game and gaining momentum fast. The band has a song base ranging from traditional country and bluegrass to modern pop hits, big-band era tunes and everything in between.
Tickets for the concert are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/full-cord-bluegrass-tickets-465290706027, on the LACA website, www.ludingtonartscenter.org, or in the LACA gift shop at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.
New Year’s Eve party at Ludington Library
There will be a New Year’s Eve party for kids an adults Saturday at the Ludington branch of the Mason County District Library.
Fun activities include a virtual-reality experience hosted by the Jump Around Fun Center, a Smash Bros. tournament for teens and adults, crafts for children, bingo for everyone, and a scavenger hunt for the grownups.
The doors open at 9 p.m. at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
The library will close at 11 p.m. so people can make their way to the Pure Ludington New Year’s Eve Ball Drop downtown.