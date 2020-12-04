LACA’s Festival of Wreaths online silent auction begins today at noon
Twenty-four hand crafted holiday wreaths will be sold during an online silent auction Dec. 4-12 as part of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts’ first-ever Festival of Wreaths.
“The Festival of Wreaths is a great way to spread some holiday cheer while also supporting a great cause like LACA,” Andrew Skinner, LACA executive director said. “These wreaths would make great gifts this holiday season.”
Area artists were asked to create holiday-themed wreaths that the arts center could sell during this fundraising event.
“For a first-time event, taking place in the middle of a global pandemic, I’m very happy with the turnout we received. Many of (LACA’s) normal artists are taking part in the fundraiser as well as a handful of newer artists to the center, which I’m very excited about,” Skinner said.
Wreaths were created by Kathleen Barrett, Dawn Bourgette, Bekah Bramer, Debbie Crystal, Karen de la Durantaye, Beth Eisenlohr, Ann Gilcrest, Kelly Karr, Ellen Niemann, Denise Ottinger, Patty Otto, Judy Peters, Sheila Preston, Marion Riedl, Linda Sandow, Andrew Skinner, Shelby Soberalski, Pat Stinson, Terri Veen, Mark Videan and Jean White.
The wreaths are currently on display in LACA’s Performance Hall Lobby Gallery, however, all bidding will take place online due to restrictions on indoor gatherings due to the most recent MDHHS order.
Wreaths can be viewed and bids can be place by visiting laca.betterworld.org/auctions/festival-wreaths.
Bidding on all of the wreaths starts at $20. After a bidder places their bid they will be notified via email if they are outbid on an item. Bidders will also have the option of setting a maximum bid for an item and the auction site will raise their bid $1 each time they are outbid.
Bidding will get underway today at noon and will close Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. The winning bidders will be contacted shortly after the close of the silent auction and wreaths must be picked up at LACA, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington between Tuesday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 18 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Virtual story times with Santa at Mason County District Library
The Mason County District Library will ho-ho-host three virtual Stories with Santa beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 12, and 19 on Mason County District Library’s Facebook page. Fans of the jolly old elf can access the stories any time after 11 a.m. on the designated Saturdays. Enjoy a cozy visit with Santa Claus from the comfort of your own home.
Victory Township cancels Dec. 7 meeting
The Victory Township Board has canceled its Dec. 7 meeting in order to comply with COVID-19 mandates, according to Township Supervisor Jim Mazur.