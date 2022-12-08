Let’s Talk Mason County History breakfast Dec. 14
On Wednesday, Dec. 14, beginning at 8:30 a.m. the Ludington Senior Center in conjunction with the Mason County Historical Society will again sponsor breakfast and a look at various aspects of the history in this area, presented by James Jensen and Jim Fay. Call (231) 845-6841 or stop by the center at 308 S. Rowe St. to RSVP. Donations to help defray the cost of the breakfast are appreciated.
Faire Heart to host Christmas Market
Dec. 17
Faire Heart, formerly Inspired Parties, will host a Christmas market event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at 3408 W. U.S. 10.
The event will feature a paint-your-own Christmas ornament bar, door prizes, and discounts in the boutique.
The market is free to attend. There will be Christmas ornament painting, small Christmas crafts available to create at the event, with prices ranging from $5 to $20.
For more information, visit the Faire Heart Facebook page.
Santa to visit Scottville library Saturday
Santa will pay a special visit to the Mason County District Library’s Scottville location from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 204 E. State St. Come and take a photo and enjoy some fun social activities, too. Hot cocoa and cookies will be available.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children 8 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Jukebox bingo at the Ludington Senior Center
The Ludington Senior Center will host a Christmas jukebox bingo event at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Sing along with the Christmas songs and enjoy the festivities, prizes, and popcorn.
Alateen Rocks group meets Mondays
The Alateen Rocks of Mason County is a support group for teens age 10-19 affected by alcoholism of a family member or friend. It’s a confidential and safe place to listen, share and be heard. Meetings are held from 8 to 9 p.m. every Monday at Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville.
For more information, contact Gay at (616) 340-9025.
‘Snow’ Better time to Read through Feb. 18 at Pentwater Library
The Pentwater Township Library is hosting a free winter reading program through Feb. 18, 2023. Read six books in 12 weeks. The program is for adults and includes prizes. For more information, call (231) 869-8581 or visit www.pentwaterlibrary.org.