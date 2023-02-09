MCC softball hosting daddy-daughter, mother-son dances
The Mason County Central softball team is hosting a pair of dances — a daddy-daughter dance and a mother-son dance — at Mason County Central High School, 210 W. Broadway, Scottville.
The dances are open to children in kindergarten through the fifth grade. The daddy-daughter dance is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
The mother-son dance is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
Tickets are $10 per family and include a professional photo print.
Tickets will be available at the door, at Scottville Elementary School or the Upper Elementary School.
Proceeds will benefit the MCC softball program.
Show-and-tell starting March 1 at Tallman Lake Senior Center
Tallman Lake Senior Center is hosting its first session of show-and-tell on Wednesday, Mar. 1. This will be a recurring event the first Wednesday of each month from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Anyone who would like to participate is encouraged to display and describe an item such as a memento, photograph, award, art or craft, or a bygone toy, tool or household object. People are also welcome to simply recount a memorable experience. The length of each presentation will vary as time allows, and presenters are not required to preregister.
The center is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Meals delivered to the site are served at noon. Call (231) 757-3306 by 9:30 a.m. to preorder. Arrive at 1 p.m. for the free show-and-tell event, or come for lunch and then stay to share, look, listen and learn.
‘Galentine’s Chair Dance Experience’ at LACA Feb. 16
Amethyst Rowe will host a special Valentine’s Day-themed session of her chair dance class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Registration for the “Galentine’s Chair Dance Experience” is $25 for LACA members and $30 for non-members. Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
The class is meant to be an empowering two-hour sensual dance fitness class. Sessions include time to mix and mingle, warm up, stretch and socialize.
This class is an accepting, judgment free environment, where all body types are welcome. No experience is needed. This is a beginner-friendly class!
During the Galentine’s class, students will dance to “Body Say” by Demi Lavoto. Comfortable attire is encouraged. Dancers should wear clothing that does not restrict their movements such as yoga, gym, or dance attire. All types of footwear can be worn.
LACA is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.