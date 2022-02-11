Valentine’s Day activity packets available today
The Mason County District Library will offer Valentine’s Day-themed Fun Family Friday Activity packets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at its locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at Ludington and on the clothesline outside Scottville 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Please take only one packet per family as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
Masks are required while indoors. The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. This week, there are two Valentine crafts: word searches and mazes.
You can check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for our many books about practically any topic that interests for children and families. Find out about the seasons, learn about winter, explore local trails and look for animal tracks. What are the birds doing in winter? Borrow ice skates for the whole family from the library. Ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos about your interests.
Try www.mel.org/kids for lots of great information and activities. Check out the many resources there available free through the Library of Michigan. There are plenty of games and activities to enhance learning.
Pizza night Friday at American Legion
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza on Friday, February 11, 2022, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Pizza is available for dine-in or pick up. For pick-up, call (231) 845-7094 or (231) 852-0400 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust, and there are several toppings are to choose from. Take-and-bake pizzas are also available.
Charity Sew meets Feb. 15
Charity Sew, a monthly gathering focused on providing home-sewn goods to local facilities to enhance services to their clients, continues to meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.
On Tuesday, Feb. 15, Charity Sew will be making pillowcases for COVE and Hospice. Fabrics and precut knits, patterns and sewing supplies will be available but participants may bring their own in addition to their sewing machine. Kits may be picked up to sew at home.
One need not attend the entire session. Participants can bring bag lunches if they wish, but meals are available through the center by calling (231) 757-4705 before 9 a.m. on the day of the workshop.
Masking is required. For more information about the workshop, call Norma at (231) 757-2315.
League of Women Voters, WSCC to host voting rights town hall Feb. 28
MANISTEE — The League of Women Voters Manistee County and West Shore Community College are hosting a voter information town hall via Zoom and Facebook starting at 7 p.m., Feb. 28.
According to the release from the group, Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly will be a part of the town hall to answer questions. WSCC Professor Mike Nagle and members of the WSCC Student Senate will assist in fielding questions during the question-and-answer portion of the night following a formal presentation.
To attend this town hall live, visit the group’s website www.lwvmanisteecounty.org and click on “Events” at the top of the page. Then select “Your Voting Rights Town Hall” to join either on the Zoom link or on the League’s Facebook page where it will be live-streamed.
This town hall will be recorded and available later on the group’s website, Facebook page and Youtube channel.
This event is free and open to the public.
Rep. VanSingel to host office hour
100th Dist. State House Rep. Scott VanSingel, R-Grant, will host an office hour from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 25 at Elk Township Hall, 8966 N. Bass Lake Road, in Irons.
No appointments are necessary to attend. Those who are unable to join but would still like to share their thoughts with the representative can call his Lansing office at (517) 373-7317 or email scottvansingel@house.mi.gov.