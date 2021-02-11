Ludington Writers group announces scholarship opportunities
On Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Ludington Writers group has approved funding and is now accepting applications for the the Carol Bennett Memorial Scholarship and the George Dila Memorial Scholarship.
• The Carol Bennett Memorial Scholarship: Carol Bennett was an original board member of Ludington Visiting Writers and facilitator of the West Side Gang writers group. She lost a long battle with cancer in 2011. This scholarship was established in 2012 in Carol’s memory for the time she donated and the advice she gave to our group.
The value of the 2021 scholarship is $1,500. Applications will be accepted after Feb. 1 and are due by 5 p.m. on March 15. Applicants will be notified of the results by May 1. Only one application per individual will be accepted. Please include “scholarship inquiry” in the subject line of any emailed inquiries.
• The George Dila Memorial Sponsorship: George Dila was the founder and longtime mentor of Ludington Writers. George believed strongly in the communal benefits of the arts, in all their forms, and was instrumental in the development of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. He introduced many new writers to the field by offering workshops, access to successful authors and immeasurable encouragement.
Each year, George contacted local authors, of all levels, to join him in traveling to a writer’s event somewhere in the country. To honor George’s encouragement, this sponsorship invites Ludington Writers members to follow his example and go beyond West Michigan in the pursuit of writing.
The George Dila Memorial Sponsorship is available to one active member for a workshop, rally or gathering of the applicant’s choice. Active members must have attended at least one meeting in the previous calendar year. The 2021 sponsorship is limited to actual expenses associated with the event up to a maximum of $500. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28. Please include “George Dila Sponsorship” in the subject line of any emailed inquiries.
Information about either application can be obtained by emailing Ludington Writers Vice President Barry Matthews at westshorewords@gmail.com.
To join or follow Ludington Writers, send an email or find the Ludington Writers on Facebook or Twitter.
Library to distribute Valentine’s Day-themed activity packets today
The Mason County District Library distributes Fun Family Friday activity packets each week at its locations in Ludington and Scottville. This week’s theme is Valentine’s Day. Activity packets will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington location and on the clothesline outside the Scottville location.
The packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. A variety of Valentine’s Day crafts and activities are included. Visit the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books and videos about Valentine’s Day and sharing love and friendship that you can reserve for curbside pickup. Books like “The Great Valentine’s Day Mix-up” by Saxton Moore, or maybe “Village Full of Valentines” by James Stevenson. There are dozens of choices. Visit the Michigan e-library at www.mel.org/kids, choose a resource such as e-books, Britannica or Explora, and search for “Valentine’s Day” or “friendship” to find articles, videos and ebooks about the holiday.
LACA’s virtual play premieres this weekend
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts presents “10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine” to be broadcast at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
In “10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine” by Don Zolidis, the host and co-host will introduce 10 hilarious methods of coping with the isolation we have all felt during the pandemic. These methods range from getting obsessed over household objects to creating pure delusions for the purpose of entertainment. This family friendly show has laughs in store for everyone.
The one-act play features performances by Kali Gilbert, Sean Gilbert, Kaija Luusua, Chris Plummer, Rick Plummer, Kara Rose, Erin Thibault, and Kaylie Wells of Ludington; Zane Eric DenHartog, Josh Gordon, and Michelle Kiessel of Scottville; Erin Webb and Topher Webb of Branch; Joshua McGhan of Hart; Cheryle Morin and Michael Ray of Manistee; Jake Bergmann, Kendra Carr, and Rhonda Richards of Traverse City; and Morgan Findley and Heather Moremen of Louisville, Kentucky.
Tickets are available through www.ludingtonartscenter.org for $20. Families or households who watch together can share a single ticket.
Drive-up pizza at American Legion tonight
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will host a drive-up pizza night on from 5 to 7 p.m. today. Orders will be taken starting at 4:30 p.m. Pizzas are 14 inches and thin-crust. Several toppings are available. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
Call (231) 884-1393 or (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Customers are asked to have their order ready when calling. The Legion will ask for customers’ names, as well as the type and color of their vehicle. The total amount for the order will be given at the time of pick-up. Cash and checks are the only methods of payment accepted.
Customers will be will called you when their pizza goes in the oven to prevent unnecessary waiting. Pick up is in the back parking lot of the American Legion, 318 N. James St. in Ludington. There will be a sign where you are to pull up.
Customers are asked not to leave their vehicles. Pizzas will be brought to them. You do not need to be a member to place an order. Orders will be for carry-out only.