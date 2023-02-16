Ludington Curling Club clinic is on for Feb. 26
The Ludington Curling Club will host a curling clinic from 4 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 26 at West Shore Community Ice Arena, 3000 N. Stiles Road. For more information, contact Dany McGarry at (810) 278-7307.
Pentwater Sculpture Walk seeks artists
Artists are being sought for the Pentwater Public Arts Sculpture Walk.
There is no fee to apply and submissions will be accepted until March 31.
For more information and to submit an application, visit artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=11321.
This is the second of a three-year project supported by the Pentwater Arts Council and many generous donors. Two of the five sculptures from last year were purchased and are on permanent display on Hancock Street.
Six locations along the main street have been identified for the new works this year.
The juried show will select six artists who will receive a $1,500 honorarium to offset expenses. Additional monetary awards for “Juror’s Top Choice” and “People’s Choice” will be given at an Oct. 14 celebration event. In addition, there may be a possible purchase award.
Each sculpture will have an identification plaque. A wayfinding map along with social media, press releases and local press will be completed on the artists and artwork on display.
Educational activities along with docent led tours are planned.
The Village holds festivals and events throughout the season that will give further exposure to the exhibition. An artist’s reception and celebration is
planned for Oct. 14 to give the artists the opportunity to meet the community and talk about their work.
Artist awards will be presented at the reception.
The application deadline is March 31, artist notifications are April 15, the installation window is May 15-24, the exhibition timeline is May 25-Oct. 14.
Professional and emerging artists are encouraged to apply. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and all artwork must be original and executed by the applicant. For more information, or to become a sponsor, visit www.pentwaterartscouncil.org, or contact Judy Pazol at jppazol@aol.com.
Ludington Senior Center announces new trip to Alaska
Due to an overwhelming response, the Ludington Senior Center is planning another 11-day trip to Alaska, Aug. 29-Sept. 2, through PML Travel. The trip includes round-trip airfare, four days and three nights with land tours including a Wilderness Express train ride to Denali, a Denali national history tour, visits to Anchorage and Seward, and a tour of Gold Dredge 8.
Then travelers board the Royal Caribbean’s Radiance of the Seas cruise ship for one week and experience Hubbard Glacier, Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, the Inside Passage, and other sites before flying home from Vancouver. The trip is open to anyone in the community.
For more information, call (231) 845-6841 and ask for Barb.
LACA to host Silent Disco Saturday
Beat the winter time blahs and dance the night away during the first-ever Silent Disco event from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
There will be no speakers or amps. Instead, attendees don wireless headphones and turn them to various stations, dance on the floor with other revelers, enjoying whatever’s in their headphones.
The Silent Disco will feature three channels: ’80s dance music, hits from 2000 to 2010, and deep house.
If attendees don’t like a song, they can switch stations and keep the party going.
Party-goers can turn down the volume of their headphones or take them off whenever they want to chat with others. Since there are no blaring speakers, it’s easier to have conversations and meet new people while taking a break and enjoying a drink from the cash bar.
Only 100 sets of headphones will be available so attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door and can be purchased in the LACA gift shop or online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org. This is an all-ages event.