Registration open for Ramsdell’s theater camp
MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is now accepting applications for its theater camp, which will take place June 13-25. The camp is limited to 30 students.
The registration deadline is March 18 at 11:59 p.m. Students will meet Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ramsdell for two weeks. A showcase at the end of the camp will feature students’ work during the camp. The showcase will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.
Participants will also have the opportunity to embrace their interest and skills in theater tech and design, getting hands-on experience with running lights, sound and introduction to costume/set design. They’ll also get a chance to experience life backstage and behind the curtain in the beautiful, historic Ramsdell facilities.
The Ramsdell’s theater camp will be led by Broadway veteran Karen Curlee.
Curlee’s Broadway career includes performances in “Blackstone,” “The Tap Dance Kid,” “A Chorus Line,” “CATS,” “Me and My Girl,” “Showboat,” “The Taffetas” and “Chicago.” In addition to her performance career, Curlee has taught musical theater and arts education for more than 24 years.
Scholarships will be available to cover a portion of camp tuition, thanks to the James F. Galer Memorial Scholarship Fund. For more information about the camp and to register, visit www.ramsdeltheatre.org/camp.
Mason-Lake
Conservation District moves meeting to March
The regular monthly Mason-Lake Conservation District board meeting has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. on Monday, March 4 at the Scottville Library, 204 E. State St. The public is welcome to attend.
DHD10, Mercy Health urge Oceana County residents to participate in Prescription for Health program
District Health Department No. 10 and Mercy Health are announcing that the Prescription for Health Program is now available in Oceana County.
Prescription for Health is a program that aims to increase fruit and vegetable consumption and support healthy lifestyle behavior change among people who are at an increased risk for chronic disease.
The goals of Prescription for Health are to:
• Foster healthy behavior change in program participants by offering several opportunities for nutrition and physical activity education;
• Create strong partnerships between community health partners, health systems and local businesses that increase awareness of the local food system, promote utilization of community resources and support participant health improvement;
• Support development of the local food system and economy.
In Oceana County, residents self-register into the program and participate by attending nutrition or physical activity education sessions provided by a Prescription for Health community health partner. English and select Spanish education sessions are available for participants to choose from.
If interested in the Prescription for Health program, individuals must enroll using the referral form. The English referral form is available at https://tinyurl.com/f5kw4d43 and the Spanish referral form at https://tinyurl.com/2wbcpwpu.
Contact Burillo at (231) 672-3365 or catalina.burillo@mercyhealth.com with specific questions about the program.