Library to distribute marble-themed activity packets today
The Mason County District Library distributes Fun Family Friday activity packets each week at its locations in Ludington and Scottville. This week’s activity packets will be all about marbles. Activity packets will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington location and on the clothesline outside the Scottville location.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. This week’s packets include marbles and some materials to use to create your own marble run.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books and videos about marble runs, engineering projects for kids, or STEM for kids that you can reserve for curbside pickup. Books include “Amazing Cardboard Tube Science” by Jodi Wheeler-Toppen and “Awesome Engineering Activities for Kids” by Christina Schul.
There are dozens of choices. Visit the Michigan e-library at www.mel.org/kids, choose a resource such as ebooks or Britannica or Explora or many others and search for “STEM for kids” or “engineering projects” to find articles, videos and e-books about home science projects. Or, just search “marble run ideas” in your favorite search engine to see dozens of great project examples.
Mason County Dems offer scholarship opportunity to local seniors
The Mason County Democratic Party is announcing its annual essay contest, open to all high-school seniors in Mason County. This year, the scholarship amount has increased to $750. The question for this year’s contest is, “What political issues are important to young people today and why?”
The scholarship winner will be announced at the school awards assemblies, which are typically held in May.
Application forms with the rules and regulations can be picked up at each high school in Mason County after March 1.
Parents are asked to encourage their kids to enter.
For additional information, contact Ed Miller, Mason County Democratic Party chair, at (231) 757-3729.
The Mason County Democrats want to encourage all young people to be aware of, and involved in, the workings of democracy as they take steps to become responsible citizens.