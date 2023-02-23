Strive for a Safer Drive event postponed
The Strive for a Safer Drive event, organized by students in Chrysten Gregory’s criminal justice class from the West Shore Educational Service District’s Career & Technical Education program, has been postponed due to road condition.
The event will now take place from 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road.
The was originally scheduled to take place on Feb. 23.
Pizza night at Ludington American Legion
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza on from 5 to 7:30 p.m. today for members and their guests. Pizza is available at the post, 318 N. James St., for dine-in or pick-up. For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. There will be several toppings to choose from. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
Library to hold bingo night March 2
There will be a family bingo night from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave. The popular event will be open to all. Come and play, drop in when you can. Join Miss Katie for a few games and win fun prizes.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children 8 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Ping pong at Ludington Senior Center
People who enjoy ping pong are invited to come play from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays starting March 1 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington.
Enjoy hitting the ping pong ball and meeting new friends. Call (231) 845-6841 for more information.
Native plant presentation April 6 at Lakeshore Resource Network
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will host a workshop about native plants at 7 p.m. on April 6 at the Lakeshore Resource Network 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
Those who need help deciding what native plants are best for their property are encouraged to attend the presentation.
Cheryl Gross, president of Plant it Wild, will provide information about the benefits of ecological gardening with native plants and how best to incorporate them into landscapes based on growing conditions. Also, a few experts will be on hand after the presentation.
Plant it Wild is a small, independent, nonprofit centered in Benzie and Manistee Counties founded more than 20 years ago. The organization offers educational programs annually between May and September and hosts several field trips. Its mission is to promote the appreciation and protection of native plant communities in the region.