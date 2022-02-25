MSU Extension healthy lifestyle programs at Scottville Senior Center starting March 3
Naomi Hyso, disease prevention educator with MSU Extension, will begin a new healthy lifestyle series of classes this week at Scottville Area Senior Center. On Thursday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, she will launch a free weekly class on techniques to improve balance and avoid falls. The introductory class, “A Matter of Balance,” will be taught by Hyso via Zoom on the senior center’s large-screen TV.
The Zoom Internet connection allows the instructor and class to see each other and interact during the exercise instruction. It is also used for the Scottville center’s Tuesday morning exercise class led by activities coordinator Mellissa Kissell.
On April 6, Hyso will preview a new on-site class in tai chi for arthritis relief and exercise, and another program on the importance of sleep for optimal health and wellbeing. The tai chi program will be held outdoors, weather permitting.
The center is at 140 S. Main St. in Scottville. For more information or for class reservations, call (231) 757-4705.
Library to hand out Dr. Seuss activity packets Friday
The Mason County District Library will celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss with its Fun Family Friday Activity, distributed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at library locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside Scottville branch.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for our many books about practically any topic of interest for children and families. Learn about Dr. Seuss and his writing. His birthday will be celebrated March 2, Read Across America Day. Ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos by Dr. Seuss, or featuring characters the author created. Try www.mel.org/kids for lots of great information and activities. Check out the many resources there available free to you and your child through the Library of Michigan. There are plenty of games and activities to enhance learning.
St. Joseph to host Lenten fish fry events
It’s time for Lenten fish fry dinners. Drive-thru fish frys will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent, from March 4 through April 15 at St. Joseph Parish Hall, 2349 W. Jackson Road, Weare Twp. Dinners are $13 and include choice of fried or baked fish, vegetables, potatoes, coleslaw, dinner rolls and choice of dessert.
For more information, call (231) 873-5776.
FLOW to host webinar on groundwater March 22
FLOW, the Great Lakes law and policy center based in Traverse City, will host a livestream event, “Groundwater: Making the Invisible Visible on World Water Day and Every Day” on Tuesday, March 22 from noon to 1:15 p.m.
During the online session, FLOW — which stands for For Love of Water — will offer perspectives on the critical importance of our groundwater resources and the work of the Michigan Groundwater Table, which is convened by FLOW. The Groundwater Table is made up of 22 stakeholders from local government, academia and regulatory agencies focused on the state of Michigan’s groundwater, the source of drinking water for 45% of Michigan’s population.
The Groundwater Table has agreed groundwater needs to be elevated as a state policy priority for longterm Great Lakes protection. The group has explored how data and scientific knowledge can be used to advance groundwater policy reform and management, enhance public understanding of groundwater-related issues and challenges, develop findings for groundwater protection, and help secure needed resources to better protect human health and the environment.
FLOW Advisor and Groundwater Table convener Skip Pruss will moderate and lead the discussion, with co-presenters including Michigan State Rep. Padma Kuppa; Alan Steinman, director of the Annis Water Resources Institute at Grand Valley State University; Dave Hamilton, groundwater hydrologist retired from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) and the Nature Conservancy; Andrew Hogarth, retired MDEQ Remediation and redevelopment division chief; and Joshua Mosher, assistant director, Remediation and Redevelopment Division of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.