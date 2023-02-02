Ping pong players wanted
The Ludington Senior Center would like to add ping pong as another of its weekly activities. Anyone who would like to exercise, socialize and enhance their ping pong skills, should call the center at (231) 845-6841, and the center will hook you up with others of the same interest.
Ludington Curling Club clinics coming up
The Ludington Area Curling Club is hosting Learn to Curl clinics at the West Shore Ice Arena from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 26.
No experience or equipment is necessary. Come out to learn about the game and throw some stones.
Donations of $10 to $20 to the rink are appreciated to cover the cost of time on the ice.
For more information, contact Dani McGarry at (810) 278-7307.
Dancing to the oldies
for exercise
Come join a group to dance to the oldies and get exercise at 2 p.m. every Tuesday at the Ludington Senior Center. While the line dancing class is on hiatus, those who enjoy dancing will find this group a good runner-up. The group dances to music from long ago, following instructors on YouTube who lead the dances.
The session lasts from 30 to 45 minutes, is low impact, and is good way to get the heart pumping and feet moving. The program is free and walk-ins are welcome. Bring exercise shoes and be ready to swing.
Green Book
documentary coming
to Ramsdell
In honor of Black History Month, the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts and Manistee Area Racial Justice & Diversity Initiative (MARJDI), invite the public to a free viewing of “The Green Book: Guide to Freedom,” a documentary by The Smithsonian, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Ramsdell Theatre, 101 Maple St., Manistee.
Bruce Micinski, president of the Lake County Historical Society, was instrumental in the making of the documentary, contributing information about Idlewild. He will be on hand to introduce the film.
In 1936, Victor Hugo Green, a Harlem postman, began publishing a guide for African American travelers. The Green Book, as it was known, provided Black travelers of the era with information on hotels, restaurants and other facilities where they would be welcomed. In the era of Jim Crow and “sundown towns,” this knowledge was not just helpful — it could be lifesaving.
The film screening is part of the “Journey of Discovery: Honoring the Contributions of African Americans in Rural Michigan” project brought to the Ramsdell by MARDJI.
For more information, or to register for this free event, visit www.ramsdelltheatre.org.