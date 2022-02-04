Stomp Out Cancer Fund plans snowshoe walk Feb. 19
MANISTEE — The Stomp Out Cancer Fund will be hosting a snowshoe walk on the grounds of Manistee National Golf and Resort on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Registration begins at noon with the walk commencing at 12:30 p.m. The cost of participating is $20 per person or free for children 12 years old and younger.
“This is not the Snowshoe Stampede type of event,” said SOC Fund Vice President, Kim Gorley. “We wanted to schedule a small-scale event to bring the community together and continue to raise funds and awareness for those around us that are battling cancer.”
Unlike the Snowshoe Stampede that was held annually, pre-pandemic, the snowshoe walk will be a casual way to enjoy the great outdoors while helping out a local charity.
“The Snowshoe Stampede kind of took on a life of its own,” added Gorley. “While we appreciate all of the sponsor support and community participation, it is a big undertaking to plan an event of that scale.”
Gorley also confirmed there are plans being made for the return of the Snowshoe Stampede in the future. “We are definitely talking about it,” she said.
The Stomp Out Cancer Fund was founded in 2011 by a group of friends led by local cancer patient Jessica Scharp, who was the president and founder of the group. The SOC Fund helps local cancer patients with costs associated with travel and lodging for out-of-town-appointments, medical co-pays, utilities, pharmaceuticals, alternative treatments and other expenses. Scharp lost her battle with metastatic breast cancer in October 2021.
“Jess left a lasting legacy with her work on the SOC Fund and our board is committed to continuing the mission of giving and kindness to those fighting cancer,” added Gorley. “We will keep Jess’ light shining bright and her legacy alive.”
To make a tax-deductible donation to the Stomp Out Cancer Fund, visit www.soc-fund.org.
Mason County history talk Feb. 9 at Ludington Senior Center
The monthly breakfast and presentation in conjunction with the Ludington Senior Center and the Mason County Historical Society will take place at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
The event is open to all those interested in learning more about the history of this area. The topic of the month is the life of the Rev. John Christensen, a driving force in the community for many years.
Call (231) 845-6841 for more information or to register for the event.