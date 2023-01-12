Senior center hosts jukebox bingo
From 2 to 4 p.m. today the Ludington Senior Center at 308 S. Rowe St. will host jukebox bingo. The game involves hearing different jukebox songs and marking them down on a card. Participants are encouraged to sing along as they play. Small prizes and popcorn are part of the fun and walk-ins are welcome.
Manistee County Dems to learn about affordable housing challenges
The Manistee County Democratic Party will hear presentations from Tracy Davis, Manistee County coordinator for Housing North, and Gini Pelton, a member of the Manistee City Housing Commission at 7 p.m. Thursday Jan. 19 at the West Shore Community College building on River Street in Manistee. A short business meeting will be held prior to the presentations.
Affordable housing was identified as a top concern by over 450 Manistee County residents who responded to an informal poll in 2021 and it remains a top priority today. There is a real need to overcome the spread of misinformation and rumors and learn more hard facts about the impact of short-term/vacation rentals and low-income housing in Manistee County. Presentations will provide insights into these issues as well as how to better advocate for the development of affordable housing for workers in the health care, educational, manufacturing, and tourism industries who are relocating with their families to Manistee County.
Public information meetings of the Mason County Democratic Party will be scheduled at the WSCC building at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month in 2023. Contact John Helge at johnhelge@gmail.com to recommend a speaker or a subject for discussion at a future meeting.
Today is the deadline to review FCC’s internet access maps
Today is the last day residents can challenge the accuracy of Federal Communications Commission’s maps of internet access in Mason County that have been deemed inaccurate by a citizens group pushing for high-speed internet in the area.
The Connecting Mason County group and the Mason County Board of Commissioners are asking residents, businesses and other entities to review internet availability detailed on the FCC’s current maps.
The maps are available online at https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov.