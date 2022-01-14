DHD10 announces closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
District Health Department No. 10 has announced that all 10 of its offices, and the Mecosta County COVID-19 testing clinic, will be closed to the public on Monday, Jan. 17. All offices will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18, and the Mecosta County COVID-19 testing clinic will resume testing on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Additionally, the Mason County COVID-19 testing clinic will be closed Jan. 21-23 and will reopen on Jan. 25. To account for these closures, the clinic will be open on Jan. 20.
For more information, email at info@dhd10.org or call 888-217-3904.
Snowflake-themed activity packets
available today
The Mason County District Library’s Fun Family Friday activity packets will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the library branches in Ludington and Scottville.
The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch. Please take only one packet per family as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for the whole family to enjoy.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. This week, it’s all about snowflakes. There are snowflake crafts and activities, word scrambles and games.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books about practically any topic of interest for children and families.
Learn about winter, explore world religions and cultures, learn about geography and history, ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos about your interests.
Visit www.mel.org/kids for more information and activities.
Jan. 23 concert
in Hart postponed due to COVID-19
The Hart Community Performing Arts Series announced Wednesday that the concert by the Argus Quartet, scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 23, has been postponed.
Artistic Director Tom Kirk stated that the Argus Quartet asked that the concert be rescheduled because of the omicron surge.
“Each of the contracts that we agreed upon for this 2021-2022 season allow for either of the parties to seek postponement based upon concerns regarding the COVID-19 situation,” Kirk stated. “We will be working with the group to find a mutually acceptable date and share that information with our patrons as soon as possible.
A makeup date will be determined later in the season.